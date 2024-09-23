One pedestrian dead, another injured following 2-vehicle collision in Toronto's west end

A pedestrian has died and another is injured following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto's west end, paramedics say.

It happened shortly after 8:05 p.m., in the area of Annette Street and Pacific Avenue, south of Dundas Street West, in the city's Junction neighbourhood.

Police said two vehicles were involved, and while the cause of the collision remains under investigation, speed could be a contributing factor.

Paramedics told CP24 that a woman was pronounced dead on the scene while a man had been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police did not confirm their exact ages but said the pedestrians were adults.

A woman has died and another male pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood. (Jacob Estrin)

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Toronto police Duty Insp. Scott Shutt said bystanders and emergency personnel performed CPR.

"There (were) several (bystanders), and they did a great job in trying to help perform lifesaving measures," Shutt said. "Unfortunately, the female succumbed to her injuries, but they did everything they could, and it was an immediate response."

Both drivers remained on the scene and did not require medical attention at the hospital.

"It's a horrible situation, and again, it's one of those things for the pedestrians, it's completely unavoidable," Shutt said. "It's a tragic incident, and it could happen to anyone, unfortunately, walking along the sidewalk."

There are multiple road closures in the area, and police are urging drivers to consider another route at this time.