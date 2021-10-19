TORONTO -- The Toronto mansion from the beloved Canadian television show 'Schitt’s Creek' is up for sale but this time, it’s listed for almost $7 million dollars more.

In February, the mansion, located at 30 Fifeshire Road in Toronto’s St. Andrew Windfields neighbourhood, was listed for just under $15 million. Now, the property is listed for $21,888,000.

The mansion is featured in 'Schitt’s Creek' as the residence the Rose family lives in before it's revealed they've lost their fortune and must start fresh.

The home, constructed in 2012 and known as La Belle Mansion, boasts 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms on just over half an acre of land.

According to the listing, among the home’s many luxuries is a dining room that can seat up to 24 guests, a family room with an aquarium, a banquet hall that can accommodate hundreds, a dance floor and a private theatre.

The property also features both indoor and outdoor saltwater swimming pools.

“This elegant European chateau has no expense spared,” the listing says.

Last November, the motel featured in Schitt’s Creek, known within the show as the Rosebud Motel, hit the market for $2 million.