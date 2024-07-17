Drake's Bridle Path mansion floods during record rainfall in Toronto

Drake was one of the many Torontonians whose homes was flooded during a record amount of rainfall in the city Tuesday.

In a video posted to Instagram, the rap megastar was seen wading through ankle-high water as brown-coloured liquid rushed into his Bridle Path mansion.

“This better be espresso martini,” Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, said in the short clip, which also featured another person who appeared to be shutting a door in an effort to stop the surge.

Drake bought the 35,000-square-foot property on Park Lane Circle for $6.7 million in 2015 and hired luxury home designer and builder Ferris Rafauli to create his custom residence.

It’s unclear exactly how much of the palatial estate was affected by the flooding during the summer storm, which brought much of the city to a standstill, submerging highways and vehicles and leaving 170,000 homes and businesses without power.

Toronto typically sees 71 mm of rain for the entire month of July and Tuesday’s storm brought a total of 96 mm in a matter of hours.

The city is cleaning up Wednesday morning and electricity has been restored to most customers affected by the outage. The Insurance Bureau of Canada is advising residents who experienced flooding, whether in their homes like Drake or in their vehicles, to look over their policies to see what’s covered.