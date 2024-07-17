Charges laid in investigation into group allegedly distributing narcotics in Ontario

Nineteen people believed to be part of a "well-organized group" allegedly distributing narcotics in Hamilton and Niagara Region have been arrested and charged, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

In a news release on Wednesday, the RCMP announced the result of its investigation into the group, which began in 2023 when they uncovered evidence of "sophisticated drug networking" in the Golden Horseshoe.

Since April 2024, the RCMP said they have executed several warrants in three rounds, resulting in arrests and seizure of large quantities of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and prescription pills.

In addition, multiple firearms, ammunition, ballistic vests, Canadian currency and other items allegedly used to help in the trafficking operation were also seized, the RCMP said.

"On top of that, several kilograms of suspicious substances have been sent to the lab to be tested for suspected narcotics," Mounties added.

Among the 19 people apprehended were the alleged leaders of the group, who the RCMP identified as 41-year-old Sean Bixby, 38-year-old David Langhorn and 43-year-old Dwayne Smith.

From left: Sean Bixby, Dwayne Smith and David Langhorn are among the 19 people charged in a drug trafficking investigation. (RCMP)

They are facing dozens of drug trafficking charges.

"Organized crime groups use proceeds of drug trafficking to fund further criminal activity. These arrests make a positive impact for our community by closing off what had been a profitable operation that supported organized crime in southern Ontario," said RCMP Insp Henry Tillo, who is the officer-in-charge of Golden Horseshoe Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

The unit, comprised of RCMP, Hamilton police, Niagara police, Brantford police, Six Nations police officers and the Canada Border Services Agency, led the investigation into the case.