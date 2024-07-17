TORONTO
Toronto

    • Collision sends car into side of Etobicoke home; occupant fled on foot, police say

    A car that collided with a home in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening can be seen above. (CTV News Toronto) A car that collided with a home in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening can be seen above. (CTV News Toronto)
    An investigation is underway after a two-car collision sent a vehicle into the side of an Etobicoke residence on Wednesday evening.

    The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Bloor Street West and The Kingsway.

    Toronto police said two cars collided before one struck the side of a home. A person from one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot, police say.

    The K9 Unit is on scene.

    This is a developing story. More details to come…

