Collision sends car into side of Etobicoke home; occupant fled on foot, police say

An investigation is underway after a two-car collision sent a vehicle into the side of an Etobicoke residence on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Bloor Street West and The Kingsway.

Toronto police said two cars collided before one struck the side of a home. A person from one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot, police say.

The K9 Unit is on scene.

This is a developing story. More details to come…