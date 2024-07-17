TORONTO
Toronto

    • Nearly 200 charges laid after largest firearm seizure in Peel police history

    Peel Regional Police say that they have seized 71 firearms and arrested 10 people, marking the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.

    The police force made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday, saying the seizure was part of a major investigation into illegal international firearms and drug trafficking dubbed ‘Project Chrome.’

    Det. Sgt. Scott said the investigation into the illicit trafficking of firearms was launched in January 2023. In June 2024, multiple search warrants were carried out across Ontario, as well as some in Detroit, Michigan.

    "We believe the firearms seized in this investigation would have ultimately wound up in the hands of offenders to be used in shootings, carjackings, home invasions and other acts of violence," Scott said on Wednesday.

    “We believe that this project will make a significant impact on our community.”

    Police said they arrested 10 individuals in connection with the investigation and charged them with a total of 185 Criminal Code offenses related to trafficking of firearms and drug trafficking.

    In all, 71 firearms were seized, including 67 handguns and some assault-style rifles, as well as 180 rounds of ammunition. Police said $1 million in illicit drugs were also seized.

    “Each one of these firearms, and each one of the handguns or fire illegal firearms that we recover results in a person not being able to use that target and victimize our community,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said at the news conference.  

    Some of the weapons seized as part of a major Peel police investigation dubbed 'Project Chrome' are shown. (CP24)

