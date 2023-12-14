Toronto man wins $68-million in Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot

A Toronto resident just got a whole lot richer.

After moving to Canada years ago with “just a suitcase,” Noah Patricio is now the first recipient of the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot, winning a total of $68-million dollars.

“My mind was flying, flying at the time,” he said in an on-camera interview with Lotto 6/49.

“I was at work at the time, and I saw on T.V. somebody won in Toronto. So, my ticket was in my pocket, so I checked, and then it said $68,000, and then I called my sister and I said ‘I won the lotto - $68,000.’”

“She asked me, ‘how many zeros?’ And I said ‘six zeros,’” he said, recalling his sister replying, “no, that’s 68-million.”

While Patricio may not need to continue working, he says that he loves having a routine and a passion, so he’ll continue his job.

“Maybe my sisters can stop working,” he said. “But for me, I’m still going to work. I love my passion, I love my routine, so I need to keep my job.”

Instead, he looks forward to getting season tickets to the Toronto Raptors, and taking his sisters on a trip to Italy.

“I’m very, very happy. Nervous. I’m still shocked.”

The ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Church Street in Toronto. The Gold Ball draw differs from the Classic Draw, as it guarantees a player either a $1-million dollar prize, or a growing prize starting at $10-million and exceeding $60-million, according to Lotto 6/49.