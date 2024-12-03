4 men from Brampton charged in Oakville vehicle break-ins spree

Four men from Brampton are each facing several charges following dozens of recent vehicle break-ins in Oakville, say police.

On Nov. 24, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was called to the area of Rosehill Drive and Shady Glen Road, north of Upper Middle Road West and west of Third Line, after receiving reports of numerous vehicles that had been broken into overnight.

During that investigation, officers said they determined three suspects attended that area in a white Honda Civic sedan and allegedly broke the windows of 25 vehicles parked in residential driveways and on the street. They then removed personal items like cash, debit cards and credit cards, HRPS said.

“Some of the debit and credit cards were then utilized for various purchases at commercial locations in the GTA,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

Investigators said on Dec. 1, shortly after 1:30 a.m., they responded to a report of a vehicle being broken into on Meadow Marsh Crescent, north of Dundas Street East and east of Trafalgar Road. They said a white Honda Civic sedan was seen leaving the area.

Responding officers pulled over that vehicle’s driver and arrested four Brampton residents: 19-year-old Gurparkar Singh, 20-year-old Akshdeep Singh, 20-year-old Kanavpreet Singh, and 21-year-old Dilpreet Singh. They were each charged with mischief under $5,000.

Police said further investigation found three of the accused, Gurparkar Singh, Akshdeep Singh, and Kanavpreet Singh, are also allegedly connected to the Nov. 24 vehicle entries. They are each facing multiple counts of mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, and unauthorized use of a credit card.

All four suspects, whom police said are international students, have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact HRPS’s 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.