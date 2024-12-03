Kendrick Lamar to perform in Toronto for the first time since Drake feud

Kendrick Lamar is coming back to Toronto for his first stadium tour – and he's bringing SZA along with him.

The pair will hit the road in 2025 and co-headline the Grand National Tour, making stops at 19 stadiums across North America.

The news comes just two weeks after Lamar released his fifth studio album, "GNX." SZA features on two songs on the album: "Luther" and "Gloria." The duo has collaborated in the past on other tracks such as “Doves in the Wind” and “All the Stars.”

When the Grand National Tour comes to Toronto's Rogers Centre on June 12 next year, it will mark the first time Lamar has performed in the city since his feud with Canadian rapper Drake. Lamar last played two shows at Scotiabank Arena in August 2022 as part of his The Big Steppers Tour.

SZA last visited Toronto in February 2023 as part of her SOS Tour. She was scheduled to return to the city to perform again in October, but cancelled just minutes before doors were set to open due to illness.

Tickets go on sale Fri. Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale for Canadian ticket buyers will start on Wednesday with the code: JOY.

The Grand National Tour kicks off April 19 in Minneapolis and will wrap up June 18 in Washington, DC.