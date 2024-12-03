First snowfall expected for Toronto this week

Toronto is expecting its first snowfall of the season this week.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow throughout the day on Wednesday.

Snow is forecast to start falling around 6 a.m. Wednesday and continue throughout the day and into the evening.

The national weather agency says Toronto will see two to four centimetres of snow, with a wind chill of -8 C in the morning, and a high of 1 C in the afternoon.

A mix of snow and rain is forecast for Wednesday night with a low of minus 1 C. Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries to continue into Thursday.

No weather warnings or advisories have been issued for the Toronto area by Environment Canada, but several other areas around the Golden Horseshoe are under a weather watch.

Haldimand and Norfolk counties, as well as the southern Niagara region, are all under snow squall watch, with lake effect squalls from Lake Erie expected overnight and through late Wednesday afternoon. The national weather agency is also forecasting heavy snowfall for those regions with up to 10 to 15 cm expected.