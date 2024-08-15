Toronto man denied a rental car because he wanted to pay with a prepaid card. Here's why
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Brian Barnard of Etobicoke recently had to rent a car when his vehicle broke down, and he used a prepaid credit card to rent a car through the Uber app.
He was charged $493, but when Barnard arrived at the rental company to pick up the car, he said they required a security deposit -- a payment they would not accept through prepaid credit card.
"I don't understand why they couldn't take the card in the first place," said Barnard. "It was frustrating to go there and then be told you won't take my form of payment."
On top of not getting the rental car, Barnard said they refused to refund the $493 he paid to rent it.
"I'm stuck just giving up the fact that I paid for a rental that I didn't get, and I'm just to accept the fact that my money is gone," said Barnard.
A spokesperson for Uber Canada told CTV News Toronto that while it accepts prepaid cards, several rental car companies require a security deposit at the pick-up counter before it releases the car to a customer "and do not accept prepaid cards."
"Uber Rent aims to make renting cars easier, and we regret that this was not the case," the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for Zoom Rent A Car confirmed to CTV News Toronto it does not accept prepaid credit cards for security deposits, citing industry standards.
"Instead, we require a major credit card under the driver's name for this purpose. It is our policy that we cannot release a vehicle to a client who does not possess a major credit card in their name."
"There can be risks to using prepaid credit cards," said Patrick Sojka, founder of RewardsCanada.ca, a website that reviews credit cards ad loyalty programs.
While you can use prepaid and secured credit cards for many transactions, some companies refuse to accept it as payment for flight and hotel bookings, or car rentals.
With prepaid credit cards, Sojka said you can only spend what has been loaded onto the card, you're not able to carry a balance, and you can avoid falling into debt, but using one won't rebuild your credit history.
Secured credit cards act like traditional credit cards, allowing users to borrow money, pay it off later and rebuild their credit history.
"There are places that will use prepaid cards, but for some purchases, you don't want to use prepaid cards because they are not as secure as regular credit cards," said Sojka.
After trying for more than a month to get a refund, CTV News reached out to Uber on Barnard's behalf, and Uber apologized for the inconvenience and gave him a full refund.
"I'm so relieved I got our money back, and I want to thank CTV News for investigating my case," said Barnard.
Prepaid and secured credit cards may have some benefits, but a traditional credit card can offer protection against fraud, warranty coverage, rewards, or cash back. Having one can also help you avoid problems if you need a hotel room or car rental.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wrongful death suit against Disney serves as a warning to consumers when clicking 'I agree'
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
Smoke map shows wildfires impacting nearly all of Canada
Air quality advisories and an interactive smoke map show Canadians in nearly every part of the country are being impacted by wildfires.
Major water main break floods Montreal near the Jacques Cartier Bridge
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
Artists who object to Trump using their songs from Celine Dion and Isaac Hayes' estate: How it works
Pop powerhouses, American classics, British artists and the estates of deceased legends -- many musicians have objected to Donald Trump using their songs at campaign events.
What to know about Tim Walz's 1995 drunken driving arrest
Now that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris ' running mate, his drunken driving arrest from 1995 in Nebraska — long before he entered politics — is getting renewed scrutiny.
Canada lists old NYC residence for $13M, surpassing cost of new luxury condo
Canada is selling its former Manhattan residence, which used to house its consulate general in New York.
What's known so far about the sweeping indictment following Matthew Perry's death
Nearly 10 months after the death of Matthew Perry, the long-simmering investigation into the ketamine that killed him came dramatically into public view with the announcement that five people had been charged with having roles in the overdose of the beloved 'Friends' star.
Teens face London court hearing on far-right terrorism charges unrelated to recent U.K. rioting
Two teenagers were due in a London courtroom Friday on charges related to extreme right-wing terrorism that is not connected to recent rioting in the country, police said.
Mpox strain spreading in African countries could arrive in Canada, doctors say
The type of mpox spreading rapidly through several African countries could arrive in Canada, where that strain hasn't appeared before, Canadian experts say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Major water main break floods Montreal near the Jacques Cartier Bridge
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
-
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
-
Tuberculosis cases detected at Bordeaux Prison
Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.
Ottawa
-
CTV and CTV Ottawa’s broadcasts affected by technical issues
Viewers will notice broadcast transmissions of CTV Morning Live and CTV Network are interrupted this morning.
-
Poor air quality in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday
Poor air quality and reduced visibility caused by smoke from forest fires in Western Canada are in the forecast for the capital this Friday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Ottawa mayor says he won't participate in events organized by Capital Pride following pro-Palestinian statement
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
Northern Ontario
-
Wrongful death suit against Disney serves as a warning to consumers when clicking 'I agree'
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
-
Six new forest fires reported in the northeast Thursday
Six new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Thursday, according to Ontario Forest Fires.
-
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Workplace report blames B.C. Wildfire Service again in another firefighter's death
British Columbia's Forests Ministry says it is doing everything possible to keep those who fight wildfires in the province safe, while the government workers' union wants more protections following two condemning reports into deaths of firefighters.
-
Pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
London
-
Fortunate find limits fire damage to London daycare
A staff member detected smoke after returning to a daycare that’s been vacated for renovations.
-
Removal of east London woodlot sparks the ire of city councillors
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
-
Pertussis increase being reported in Grey-Bruce
In the first seven months of 2024, Grey Bruce Public Health has been notified of 16 confirmed or probable cases of pertussis. Typically, three to four cases of the infection are reported annually.
Windsor
-
CBSA to use facial recognition app for people facing deportation: documents
The Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement an app that uses facial recognition technology to keep track of people who have been ordered to be deported from the country.
-
Windsor sees increase in crime for month of July
Crime stats for the month of July in Windsor show increases in several categories, but a slight decrease in property crimes.
-
Contractor allegedly scams homeowners out of $600,000
A 41-year-old contractor has been charged with defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Barrie mayor uses Strong Mayor Powers for 1st time over controversial field
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is using his strong mayor powers for the first time in relation to one of the most contentious issues he's faced during his nearly two years in office.
-
Swerving driver busted on impaired driving charges
A man was pulled over by police early Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
-
University of Winnipeg finishes cyberattack investigation, finds more groups impacted
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
-
Manitoba increasing security rebate funding
The Manitoba government is increasing funding for its security rebate program by $1.5 million.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices inch up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
Gas and diesel prices slightly increased in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, but held steady in Prince Edward Island.
-
N.B. politician calls for a public inquiry into brain illness after New York Times article
There’s a renewed call for a public inquiry into why so many New Brunswickers have come down with neurodegenerative symptoms and illnesses.
-
Community members request security at new Halifax encampment when it opens
After enduring months of sleepless nights, Steve Finnegan, a resident of Northbrook Park in Dartmouth, experienced a night of peace.
N.L.
-
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says legislation on school pronouns coming after September
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.
-
$190K raised for father and son who were struck by a vehicle in Sherwood Park
The community is rallying around a Sherwood Park man and his son who were hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
-
'He is dangerous': Alberta RCMP continues search for armed suspect in fatal shooting
Mounties say the search continues for one of two suspects in a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary that is believed to be motivated solely by robbery.
Calgary
-
Calgary now planning to repair 21 segments of Bearspaw feeder main later this month
Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.
-
Alberta premier says legislation on school pronouns coming after September
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.
-
Smoke map shows wildfires impacting nearly all of Canada
Air quality advisories and an interactive smoke map show Canadians in nearly every part of the country are being impacted by wildfires.
Regina
-
Regina man uses love of carving and games to create unique treasure hunt
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
-
Dry conditions continue to push crop maturity, harvest 6% complete
Hot and dry weather has continued to push along crop maturity across Saskatchewan as producers are now reporting harvest is six per cent complete.
-
Human remains discovered near Moose Jaw identified by RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed the identity of human remains that were found near Moose Jaw in April.
Saskatoon
-
'Very, very sad': SCYAP closes doors after 23 years of supporting Saskatoon youth
A Saskatoon non-profit that helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities has closed its doors.
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
Soft plastic fishing lures may be leaching into waterways: Sask. study
If you use soft plastic fishing lures when spending a day on the water, you might want to change it up.
Vancouver
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
RCMP urges B.C. extortion victims to not pay perpetrators
The Mountie leading the national team formed to assist with investigations into extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses is urging potential victims to avoid paying perpetrators.
-
2 airlifted to hospital from Squamish rock climbing area
Two people were taken to hospital by helicopter from a rock climbing area in Squamish Thursday afternoon, according to paramedics.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court orders pro-Palestinian camp at Vancouver Island University to shut down
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., have been told to pack up within 72 hours.
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
B.C. Conservative leader meets Jordan Peterson, candidate praises 'Freedom Convoy' accused
The leader of the B.C. Conservatives sat down with Jordan Peterson for a podcast interview Thursday.