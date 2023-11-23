TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto man charged after allegedly trying to run down parking enforcement officer

    parking enforcement

    A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly tried to run down a parking enforcement in Toronto’s west end earlier this month.

    The incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 near Eglinton Avenue West and Atlas Avenue.

    Investigators allege that the victim was doing enforcement nearby when a male became verbally abusive towards them.

    That individual then got into a vehicle and sped away, they said.

    But police allege that the motorist returned a few minutes later and “deliberately veered towards” the parking enforcement officer, forcing them to move quickly in attempt to avoid injury.

    Officers located a suspect a short time later.

    David Ariel Steinberg, 22, of Toronto, is charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The charge has not been proven in court. Steinberg has a Dec. 22 court date.

