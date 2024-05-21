Toronto man allegedly stole nearly $40K in series of renovation frauds, police allege
A man in his 20s has been arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 in a series of renovation frauds across the Toronto area.
According to investigators with Peel Regional Police, a suspect signed three renovation contracts in 2023, collecting deposits totalling $37,000.
“In every instance, [the suspect] promised to provide a service, signed a contract, collected a deposit, and failed to provide said service or return the deposit,” police alleged in a release issued Tuesday.
On Thursday, Toronto resident Trisztan Tarnoci, 23, with one count of defrauding the public and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.
The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton at a later date. The charges against them have not been tested.
In the release, investigators said they have reason to believe there may be additional victims and asked anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335.
