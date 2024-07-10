TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting one person during private driving lesson

    Jonathan Tolentino is accused of sexual assault in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service) Jonathan Tolentino is accused of sexual assault in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    A Toronto driving instructor has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting his student during a lesson last week.

    Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West on the evening of July 5.

    When officers arrived, they learned that a man was giving a private driving lesson to an individual the day prior and during that time, he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

    The man, 48-year-old Jonathan Tolentino, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

    Police released a photo of Tolentino on Wednesday as they believe there may be more victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or  www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News