Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting one person during private driving lesson

A Toronto driving instructor has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting his student during a lesson last week.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West on the evening of July 5.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man was giving a private driving lesson to an individual the day prior and during that time, he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The man, 48-year-old Jonathan Tolentino, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police released a photo of Tolentino on Wednesday as they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.