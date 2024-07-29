Ontario renews deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in schools

The Ford government has announced another multi-year agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in Ontario schools.

The three-year deal, announced by Minister of Education Todd Smith and Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity Charmaine Williams in Brampton on Monday, is an extension of the existing Menstrual Equity Initiative, first launched in 2021. It will see free menstrual products available to all school boards and school authorities across the province, Smith told reporters.

“We know that when students can’t access or afford menstrual products, it often results in them missing school, work or other activities – but we're changing that,” Smith said. “Access to products through Ontario’s Menstrual Equity Initiative is just one more way we are removing barriers for women and girls so they can reach their full potential and realize their dreams.”

This is the second time the Ford Government has awarded Shoppers Drug Mart a contract to disperse pads and tampons free of charge in Ontario schools. In total, the national pharmacy retailer is set to provide more than 23 million pads and tampons -- three million more than the last agreement, said Smith -- and more than 1,300 menstrual product dispensers to Ontario schools over the next three years.

“By providing essential products, we are not only supporting the physical and emotional health of students, but also enabling them to focus on their education and extracurricular activities without financial barriers,” Williams told reporters.

In the last year, the province also introduced free menstrual products in food banks and made it a requirement for construction sites to offer pads and tampons to workers.