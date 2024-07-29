No injuries after school bus catches fire behind grocery store in North York

No injuries have been reported after a school bus was found engulfed in flames behind a grocery store in North York early Monday morning.

Toronto Fire said they responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street shortly after 5 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered one school bus fully involved in fire behind a No Frills store. The blaze was extinguished before it spread to any other vehicles, Toronto Fire confirmed.

The circumstances that led up to the fire are not clear.