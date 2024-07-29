OPP seeking witnesses after man stabbed in Hwy. 401 road rage incident

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for witnesses after one person was stabbed in a road rage incident in Whitby over the weekend.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Highway 12 and Brock Road, at around 8 p.m. on July 28.

According to OPP, the occupants of a green SUV and an older-model, silver Nissan hatchback got into an altercation on the shoulder of the highway, which resulted in one man being stabbed.

The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man with dreadlocks. He was wearing Nike shorts and a T-shirt. The older model Nissan has damage to the rear passenger-side window and had boxing gloves bearing the Jamaican flag hanging from the rearview mirror.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact the OPP.