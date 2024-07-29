'A massive boost for community safety,' Ford says of 5 new police helicopters in Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
While the province did earmark funds in its most recent budget for the procurement of four new police helicopters, Ontario announced Monday that it plans to spend $134 million to buy five new machines, significantly more than the $36 million that was budgeted.
When asked about the increase in cost, the premier said the province had initially intended to lease four new helicopters for the police services but has now opted to buy them outright.
Speaking at a news conference in Mississauga on Monday morning, Premier Doug Ford said the province believes buying the helicopters will be a “great investment.”
“We are going to stop the crime. We are going to avoid high-speed car chases and deaths and give the police the tools that they need,” Ford said.
“You go to any major city anywhere, specifically in the U.S., they have helicopters because they can cover a lot more ground a lot faster than police vehicles and a lot safer. So it is a great investment and we can’t wait to catch the bad guys.”
Ontario is purchasing five new helicopters for police services in the GTA and Ottawa.
According to the province, as part of a “joint air support unit,” Ontario Provincial Police will purchase two new H135 helicopters to provide support to police in Ottawa and Toronto.
The remaining three helicopters will be purchased for police services in Durham Region, Halton Region, and Peel Region. These helicopters will be independently owned and operated by those police services.
“This new fleet of helicopters will be a massive boost for community safety. They will help keep our highways and roadways safe from violent carjackings, auto thefts, street racing, and impaired drivers. They will allow for faster and safer pursuits of stolen vehicles and help police locate and catch high-risk suspects,” Ford said Monday.
“This investment is a strong message to all of the criminals and thugs out there involved in violent and organized crime. People who steal cars and commit violent crimes, we’re coming for you and we will catch you and we will put you behind bars.”
OPP Deputy Commissioner Kari Dart said this is the first time in the OPP’s history that is will be providing “dedicated air support” to other police services.
When asked why Toronto and Ottawa will not own and operate their own new helicopters, Dart said this model works best for the OPP.
She said the “state-of-the-art” helicopters that are being purchased to assist Toronto and Ottawa are the same ones that are currently in the provincial police service’s fleet.
“These helicopters are not just machines, they are vital tools that further enhance our ability to protect those who live, work and visit Ontario,” Dart said.
With files from The Canadian Press
