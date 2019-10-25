A 49-year-old Toronto man is accused of accessing, possessing and making child sexual abuse material available.

On Thursday, officers with the Toronto Police Service’s child exploitation section executed a search warrant in the area of Martin Grove Road and Rexdale Boulevard.

The search warrant was conducted as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, investigators said in a news release issued on Friday.

Following the search, a suspect, identified by officers as Michael Floros, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.