TORONTO -- Police say they believe they have located the body of a 36-year-old Toronto man who was wanted in connection with the death of his 28-year-old ex-wife.

On the evening of Jan. 13, officers with Peel Regional Police located the body of a woman in a green space near Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road in Brampton following a report by a passerby walking their dog.

The woman was later identified by officers as Heeral Patel, of Toronto. She was reported missing by the Toronto Police Service on Jan. 11.

Her death was deemed suspicious by investigators and Peel Regional Police’s homicide and missing persons bureau subsequently took over the case.

On Jan. 16, police named the woman’s ex-husband, Rakeshbhai Patel, as a suspect in her death and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant on a charge of first-degree murder. His image was released by investigators at the time.

Warrant Issued in Homicide Investigation - https://t.co/7WheA0rfzV pic.twitter.com/qQ3GXCBes5 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 16, 2020

Investigators said the couple was married for five years before they separated in August 2019.

The body of Rakeshbhai Patel was discovered by officers in Toronto one day after the warrant was issued.

“His death is not being pursued as a criminal investigation,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.