Toronto is getting 50 new speed enforcement cameras. Here's where they will be
TORONTO -- Toronto will be rolling out automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras at 50 new locations this spring.
The City of Toronto announced Friday that the devices will be rotated into the new locations and will be operational as of May.
The locations have been chosen according to areas where there have been safety concerns around excessive speed and collisions near schools in Community Safety Zones.
There are roughly two devices for every ward in the city to capture and record images of vehicles that are speeding.
When a camera catches a speeding vehicle, a ticket is then issued to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving at the time. There are no demerit points associated with the ticket.
The fines that accompany the tickets are steeper in proportion to the speed. They start at $5 per kph over the speed limit, with the fine reaching up to $12 per KPH between 30 and 49 kph over.
Along with the victim surcharge, the costliest ticket comes to around $722.
The city introduced the ASE program in January 2020 after running a four-month pilot program in 2018 which detected thousands of vehicles travelling over the speed limit in school zones. Drivers were issued warning letters for months, but the city started dishing out automated fines in July.
In a statement announcing the new locations Friday, Mayor John Tory said the data collected so far “proves that Automated Speed Enforcement is a strong deterrent against speeding” and said the program will continue to try to reach as many areas as possible.
“All new locations have been selected following a data-driven approach that prioritizes areas in the city with speed and collision challenges,” Tory said. “This is just one part of our ongoing Vison Zero traffic safety work – which includes road redesigns, lower speed limits, and increased enforcement – to make our streets safer for everyone.”
Signs have been installed at all the new locations where the cameras will be active in May to warn drivers that they are coming. The city said it will not be issuing warning letters instead of tickets once the program starts.
The next 50 ASE locations are as follows:
- Martin Grove Road, north of Garfella Drive (Etobicoke North)
- John Garland Boulevard, near Kendleton Drive (Etobicoke North)
- The East Mall, south of Capri Road (Etobicoke Centre)
- La Rose Avenue, east of Griggsden Avenue (Etobicoke Centre)
- Algoma Street, east of Royal York Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Lake Shore Boulevard West, near Twentieth Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Windermere Avenue, near St. Olave’s Road (Parkdale-High Park)
- Annette Street, near Laws Street (Parkdale-High Park)
- Guestville Avenue, near Dennis Avenue (York South-Weston)
- Culford Road, north of Burr Avenue (York South-Weston)
- Wilson Avenue, near 1196 Wilson Ave. (York Centre)
- Northover Street, south of Sheppard Avenue West (York Centre)
- Shoreham Drive, west of Gosford Boulevard (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Stong Court, west of Driftwood Avenue (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Wilson Avenue, west of Belgrave Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Marlee Avenue, south of Hillmount Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Dufferin Street, near Waterloo Avenue (Davenport)
- Concord Avenue, north of College Street (Davenport)
- Dundas Street West, near Augusta Avenue (Spadina-Fort York)
- The Esplanade, east of Princess Street (Spadina-Fort York)
- Avenue Road, near Macpherson Avenue (University-Rosedale)
- Clinton Street, north of College Street (University-Rosedale)
- Davisville Avenue, near Acacia Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s)
- Bansley Avenue, south of Vaughan Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s)
- Homewood Avenue, near Maitland Place (Toronto Centre)
- Parliament Street, north of Oak Street (Toronto Centre)
- Greenwood Avenue, south of Glebeholme Boulevard (Toronto-Danforth)
- Plains Road, near Milton Road (Toronto-Danforth)
- Blythwood Road, near Blyth Hill Road (Don Valley West)
- Leslie Street, south of Lawrence Avenue East (Don Valley West)
- York Mills Road, east of Rayoak Drive (Don Valley East)
- Grenoble Drive, west of Spanbridge Road (Don Valley East)
- Van Horne Avenue, west of Brian Drive (Don Valley North)
- Parkway Forest Drive, near 25 Parkway Forest Dr. (Don Valley North)
- Drewry Avenue, east of Norwin Street (Willowdale)
- Ellerslie Avenue, west of Diagonal Road (Willowdale)
- Victoria Park Avenue, near Medonte Avenue (Beaches-East York)
- Secord Avenue, near Palmer Avenue (Beaches-East York)
- Birchmount Road, south of Sadler Drive (Scarborough Southwest)
- Bellamy Road, south north of Kingston Road (Scarborough Southwest)
- Gilder Drive, east of Midland Avenue (Scarborough Centre)
- Lawrence Avenue East, west of Ben Stanton Boulevard (Scarborough Centre)
- Bamburgh Circle, near 125 Bamburgh Cir. (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Chester Le Boulevard, near Pettibone Square (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Huntingwood Drive, near Mollard Road (Scarborough North)
- Heather Road, east of Glen Watford Drive (Scarborough North)
- Military Trail, near 341 Military Tr. (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Gatesview Avenue, east of Cedar Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Sewells Road, west of Glenheather Terrace (Scarborough-Rouge Park)
- Centennial Road, south of Cherrydale Court (Scarborough-Rouge Park)