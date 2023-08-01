Toronto installs signs at Yonge-Dundas square warning of no unpermitted busking
The City of Toronto is taking steps to remind buskers and vendors in the heart of the downtown core that they need a permit to be there.
Earlier this month, signs were installed near Yonge-Dundas Square that said “no busking or vending without a permit” and “no amplified noise.”
The intersection itself, which acts as a busy pedestrian hub, is a popular destination for buskers. Often crowds of people can be found watching or listening to a performer on the sidewalk before heading to their destinations.
According to a spokesperson, the signs were put up at the request of the local city councillor. They are meant to “provide information to buskers and sidewalk performers about the bylaws so that they can voluntarily comply with amplified noise rules and permit requirements.”
A sign is seen near Yonge-Dundas square. (Jon Woodward)
CTV News Toronto has reached out to the councillor for comment.
It costs close to $50 annually to get a permit as a busker or sidewalk performer in Toronto.
Officials say that “proactive inspections” take place at the square on a regular basis, and the city monitors complaints and responds when necessary.
Since May 2023, Toronto police have laid six charges related to permit violations or amplified noise in the area. The city said two bylaw charges were issued for leaving materials or equipment unattended and for transferring or assigning a permit.
There are no fines for violations, however a court summons is issued if there is non-compliance.
