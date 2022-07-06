Toronto home sales down 41 per cent from June 2021: real estate board
Toronto home sales down 41 per cent from June 2021: real estate board
June sales of Toronto homes fell by just over 41 per cent compared with the same month last year as higher borrowing costs weighed on the market, the region's real estate board said Wednesday.
About 6,474 homes changed hands last month, down from 11,053 during the prior June, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said. June sales were also down compared to May.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
While the board attributed some of the decrease between May and June to seasonal trends, it said the figure and year-over-year sales suggest the current, cooler market conditions will persist.
“Home sales have been impacted by both the affordability challenge presented by mortgage rate hikes and the psychological effect wherein homebuyers who can afford higher borrowing costs have put their decision on hold to see where home prices end up,” Kevin Crigger, the board's president, said in a release.
“Expect current market conditions to remain in place during the slower summer months.”
Crigger's prediction comes as several of the country's biggest housing markets - Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary - have eased in recent months.
Realtors and economists attribute the phenomenon to rising interest and mortgage rates as well as inflation, which recently hit 7.7 per cent, the highest it's been in almost 40 years. The Bank of Canada has teased further hikes could be on their way.
Those conditions mean less purchasing power for prospective buyers, but the market is still shifting in their favour because homes are sitting for sale longer and often not garnering the frantic bidding wars they would have months ago.
READ MORE: What $1 million gets you in real estate markets across Ontario
Though homes sold for less on average in June than those that changed hands in May, prices were still up from last year.
The average home price in the region stretched to $1,146,254 last month, a roughly five per cent increase from June 2021. June's average was an almost six per cent drop from May 2022.
The year-over-year increases in prices were seen across every category of housing and stretched to areas surrounding Toronto.
Average prices in the 416 - a nickname for the City of Toronto that excludes its suburbs - reached $1,737,012 for detached homes, $1,027,050 for townhouses and $771,267 for condos.
In suburban regions of the GTA, known as the 905, the average price was more than $1,361,862 for a detached home, $906,311 for a townhouse and $692,598 for a condo.
As prices crept up from June 2021, real estate agents have noticed many have held off listing their properties, preferring to wait for the market to turn again.
The number of properties listed during June was almost unchanged from last year, the board found.
New listings rose by one per cent to 16,347 last month from June 2021. They also dropped 12 per cent from May 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
Woman who was set on fire on Toronto bus has died, police confirm
A woman who was set on fire while on a Toronto bus in a random attack last month has died, police say.
Parents of boy, 2, among dead at Fourth of July parade shooting
Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy's parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy.
Despite fears of arrest, some Russians refuse to halt war protests
Despite a massive government crackdown on protests against the war in Ukraine, some Russians have persisted in speaking out against the invasion.
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
Assembly of First Nations delegates reject resolution calling for chief's suspension
An emergency resolution before the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting to reaffirm the suspension of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has failed in Vancouver.
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Tamara Lich breached conditions by appearing with fellow convoy leader: Crown
The Crown is seeking to revoke bail for Tamara Lich, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy,' after she appeared alongside a fellow organizer in an alleged breach of her conditions.
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.
Montreal
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks lead to temporary closure of at least 3 Quebec sleepaway camps
At least three sleepaway camps in Quebec have temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province's camps association (ACQ).
-
You can now create an account, view past consultations on Quebec's Clic Sante health portal
The Clic Santé appointment booking portal in Quebec, which was used during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, has expanded its functions in recent weeks.
London
-
Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified
Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.
-
Chatham man facing first degree murder charge following woman's death
A 42-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Chatham home.
-
Children’s Museum one of ten projects to receive federal funding
The London Children’s Museum is a step closer to building a new state-of-the-art facility on Kellogg Lane. It’s one of ten community projects in London to receive $3.7 million in federal funding, announced Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Another Ont. homeowner raises red flag over driveway paving work
As police try to track down the man believed to have paved a Puslinch woman’s driveway without her permission, another person has come forward claiming to be the victim of a similar alleged fraud.
-
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial police
A string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
-
Offload delays see ambulances line up in front of Guelph hospital
There were no ambulances available to respond to emergencies in Guelph for a short period on Monday, as paramedics waited outside the hospital to offload patients.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern woman shares her love of quilting across the north
Since 1996, Carla Alexiuk has been increasing the quilting population in northern Ontario by providing workshops, knowledge and her passion for the hobby.
-
Ottawa announces $2M for electric battery innovation in Sudbury
It was a multi-million dollar day in Sudbury as the federal government provided a huge funding boost for electric vehicle innovation.
-
Patient gets violent at Sault hospital, throws oxygen tanks
A patient became violent at Sault Area Hospital over the weekend, throwing oxygen tanks while in the emergency department.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Electric scooters roll out in Ottawa today
E-scooters are back in Ottawa starting today, but they come with some changes and you won't see quite as many.
-
Ottawa police investigating shooting with injuries in south end
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Ellwood area in the south end.
-
Waiting 22 days for luggage to arrive
Sharon Lloyd has been waiting 22 days for her baggage to arrive after being lost on a direct flight form Ottawa to Toronto. Gatineau, Qc.. Jul. 5, 2022. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).
Windsor
-
The Amazing Race Canada: 'High stakes' for Windsorite competing this season
Windsor-native Craig Ramsey is embarking on a journey of a lifetime as he competes in the latest season of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'Next thing you know, I heard a bang': Shooting and stabbing investigation leads to charges for Chatham man
A 43-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after reports of a stabbing and shots fired in Chatham.
-
'2023 or 2024?' Start date of Chatham-Kent IBL expansion franchise in question
A young man who cuts the grass at Fergie Jenkins Field — and plays baseball at a Tennessee university — could potentially be on the roster when a new inter-county baseball league franchise makes its debut in Chatham, Ont.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County hospital turns to virtual physicians to help tackle staffing shortages
Georgian Bay General Hospital hopes to address a staffing shortage with virtual physicians.
-
Barrie police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Barrie arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as he made his way into the city Monday night.
-
Temporary parking lots close in Orillia upsetting downtown business owners
The closure of two temporary parking lots Tuesday in Orillia has frustrated some residents and business owners.
Atlantic
-
'We can’t forget all we’ve learned': Expert’s advice as N.S. lifts mandatory COVID-19 measures Wednesday
Tuesday was the last day for the volunteer-run asymptomatic walk-in COVID-19 testing sites that were once a constant during the pandemic.
-
Halifax closing Meagher Park, unhoused people to be moved
A park in west end Halifax that became the site of an encampment last fall is closing to the public and removing unhoused inhabitants in the process.
-
Halifax fire, RCMP on scene of house fire in Queensland, N.S.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and RCMP are currently on scene of a house fire on St. Margaret's Bay Road in Queensland, N.S.
Calgary
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategy
Members of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: source
The Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
-
Sundre man found dead at McDonald's, coworker charged with first-degree murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his co-worker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta.
Winnipeg
-
'Please break the silence': Family of Winnipeg man missing since January 2021 pleads for information
It has been a year and a half since a 33-year-old man disappeared in Winnipeg. Police now believe he was a victim of foul play and say someone out there knows something.
-
New Omicron sub-variant is in Manitoba, province says
New sub-variants of COVID-19 are in Manitoba, with scientists watching trends warning the mutated version of the Omicron variant called BA.5 is highly transmissible.
-
As gas prices soar, mini motos are growing in popularity
Mini motos – small motorcycles and scooters – are surging in demand as people grapple with the high prices of gas in Manitoba and across the country.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a “pornographic” picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
-
Mayor makes last-minute proposal for renter protections in Vancouver's 30-year plan
The long-awaited Vancouver Plan is set to go before council on Wednesday after almost four years of work – and Mayor Kennedy Stewart is adding a last-minute amendment.
-
AFN delegates vote overwhelmingly in support of embattled national chief
Chiefs representing Indigenous communities from coast to coast have descended on Vancouver for the Assembly of First Nations General Assembly — with several resolutions on the agenda that could determine the political fate of their elected leader.
Edmonton
-
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: source
The Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Edmonton crash: police
Edmonton police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle in south Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.