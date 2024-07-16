More than 165,000 without power in Toronto amid significant flooding

There has been widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada now saying that up to 125 millimetres of rain could eventually fall.

The weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for the GTA and says that it is possible that up to 40 millimetres of rain could fall per hour.

The City of Toronto says that Lake Shore Boulevard is closed in both directions from British Columbia Road to Strachan Avenue due to flooding. The southbound Don Valley Parkway is also blocked at Bayview Avenue.

Here are the latest updates:

1:45 p.m.

Mayor Olivia Chow spoke to reporters about the flooding across Toronto this afternoon, confirming that city hall is among the buildings seeing leaks amid the heavy rainfall.

When asked whether the city will review why some roadways, including the Don Valley Parkway, were not closed earlier, Chow responded, “Of course.”

“Anytime there is an emergency, we need to review whether we’ve done everything we can both on the prevention side and the support side when the crisis happens,” she told reporters.

1:40 p.m.

The rainfall warning that had been in effect for the City of Toronto has now been lifted.

1:35 p.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Hydro said they are responding to scattered outages due to suspected flooding at a Hydro One transmission station, which resulted in a widespread loss of power supply.

“At this time, approximately 167,000 customers are without power,” spokesperson Daniel McNeil said on Tuesday afternoon. “Please know that we are working closely with Hydro One to resolve the issue and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

1:30 p.m.

The Toronto Transit Commission reported that the sudden and severe rainfall is causing “unprecedented” service impacts. There is currently no subway service on Line 1 King to St George and no service at Line 2 Jane to Kipling, where shuttles will run.

1:26 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services say crews have rescued two persons from flooding at Bayview Avenue and Don Valley Parkway. They said one person was rescued from inside their vehicle and another from their car’s roof.

1 p.m.

Toronto Hydro is reporting widespread outages across the city due to a loss of supply. The utility company says it is working with Hydro One to restore power but they could not provide an estimated time of restoration.

12:50 p.m.

Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop says they are seeing triple the call volumes than normal due to flooding caused by the summer storm. Toronto police are reminding residents in the city to call 311 about non-urgent matters relating to flooding as they are receiving a high volume of calls about flooding that are not emergencies.

12:45 p.m.

Flooding has been reported inside Union Station. Video provided to CP24 shows water pooling in a corridor leading to the York Street GO concourse.

12:35 p.m.

Police say that the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are all blocked from Bayview Avenue to the Gardiner Expressway due to flooding. Police also say that Bayview Avenue has been closed in both directions from River Street to just north of Queen Street due to flooding.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport reported that the pedestrian tunnel has experienced flooding due to the heavy rain and will be temporarily closed. They added that all passengers and staff will be redirected to the ferry for access to and from the airport.

12:30 p.m.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning due to the heavy rain. They are warning that local ponding or pooling of water in low-lying areas is likely, especially in areas with poor drainage.

“All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as this rainfall will result in higher flows and rapidly changing water levels,” the flood watch notes.

Heavy rain falls in downtown Toronto as the city and parts of the GTA are under weather warnings and advisories, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Mike Campoli / CP24.com)

12:15 p.m.

Peel Regional Police say that numerous roads have flooded, particularly under overpassed and in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, in York Region, police say are urging residents to avoid the following areas due to flooding:

Pine Valley Drive and Embassy Drive

Victoria Park Avenue and Steeles Avenue

Woodbine Avenue and Denison Street

Steeles Avenue and Highway 404

11:30 a.m.

The TTC says that trains are currently bypassing both St. Patrick and Pape stations due to the flooding.

People stuck on top of car as flooding under bridge near High Park, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

11:20 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that they have already received reports of “multiple locations” where highways have flooded due to the heavy rain. They are urging drivers to slow down and heed the conditions.

10 a.m.

Footage from CP24’s cameras shows that water is ponding on a portion of eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard near Ontario Place, snarling traffic in the area.