TORONTO -- Toronto firefighters are mourning the loss of two colleagues recently who died of cancer from their time on the job.

Acting Chief Jim Jessop says Capt. Martin Costoff died of brain cancer on Tuesday.

He says Capt. George Daniel Thompson died on Aug. 11 from espohogeal cancer.

Costoff started his career in 1988 with North York Fire prior to amalgamation and eventually rose to the rank of captain with the Toronto Fire Service.

Thompson also began his career in 1988, but with East York Fire. He, too, rose to captain with the service.

Jessop says 50 active and retired Toronto firefighters have died of cancer from the job since Jan. 1, 2015.

"These hit hard," Jessop said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2021.