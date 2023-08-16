Toronto FC loses goalkeeper Sean Johnson for 4 to 6 weeks with broken hand

Toronto FC's nightmarish season took another turn for the worse Wednesday with news that goalkeeper Sean Johnson will be out four to six weeks with a broken hand.

The MLS team said Johnson was injured during training Tuesday and will be assessed this week by a hand specialist to determine if surgery is needed.

The 34-year-old 'keeper, who joined Toronto before the season as a free agent from New York City FC, has a goals-against average of 1.16 in 19 league outings with six shutouts this season

Johnson, a U.S. international, is in his 14th MLS season. He was named MLS Cup MVP in 2021 with NYCFC and was an all-star last season.

El Salvador international Tomas Romero is expected to fill in for Johnson with Greg Ranjitsingh as his backup.

Johnson's fracture comes on the heels of better news for TFC on the injury front with captain Michael Bradley, Italian star Lorenzo Insigne and Spanish veteran Victor Vazquez all back in training this week after injury layoffs.

Toronto (3-11-10) hosts CF Montreal (9-12-2) on Sunday.

Injury Update - Sean Johnson out with hand injury pic.twitter.com/wOZAQ1TY0r — Toronto FC MR (@TorontoFCMR) August 16, 2023

