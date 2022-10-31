Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in southwestern Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
“100 per cent, it’s haunted. But it’s pretty friendly. It’s mostly very friendly,” Heather Blumberg told CTV News Toronto during an interview on Halloween.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Heather, originally from the United Kingdom, and her husband, Arryn, originally from South Africa, moved into the sprawling 12,000-square-foot home a year and a half ago with their children, Rafferty, 20, and Noa, 14.
The young family used to live in Toronto’s hip Roncesvalles neighbourhood before they saw the $599,999-listing for the Dresden, Ont. property online.
The Blumbergs weren’t looking to leave Toronto -- and admit they didn’t know the space used to be a funeral home until just before viewing the 38-room property in the middle of the pandemic -- but that changed as soon as they opened the door.
The Blumberg's 38-room Dresden, Ont. home is seen in this image. (supplied)
“We walked in this place and literally within minutes, we were like, ‘Yeah, we're buying it,’” Heather recalled.
The purchase did raise some eyebrows though among their neighbours in Toronto.
“I think our neighbors thought that we were out of our minds,” Arryn explained. He added that their families in South Africa and the U.K. were less surprised by their unorthodox home choice, following years of living abroad and off the beaten track.
As with any older property, the home in Dresden was in need of repairs, especially after sitting vacant for five to six years prior to the sale. During that time, Arryn explained that the property had been battered by Ontario’s wintry weather and its damage had started to show.
Images of the Blumberg's Dresden, Ont. home are seen here. (supplied)
“I think the community was worried about what would happen to it, because it is has been such a focal point for such a long time,” he said.
To that end, the family has since installed new plumbing, HVAC and other major home improvements to keep it in good shape, all while collaborating with the neighbourhood to make sure the space lives up to its former glory.
“We are making sure that we are respectful of what we do in the house… You know, we can't please everybody. Some people still think we're weird, but for the most part it’s been good,” Heather said.
And that effort to play nice with the locals has gone a long way. The Blumbergs say the people of Dresden have gone “out of their way” to welcome them.
Their good-nature has been well received not only by those living in the area, but also by the ghosts the family believes lives with them.
Images of the Blumberg's Dresden, Ont. home are seen here. (supplied)
“It could be anything from footsteps that sort of walk around certain rooms. We have a lady's voice that shouts out ‘Hello.’ Day. Night. Never anything else just ‘Hello,’” Heather says of just of few of the supernatural personalities they cohabitate with.
“We have music that plays from the basement. We have a guy that people see on our side porch or walking through our hallways, doors opening and closing, et cetera,” she added.
For the most part, the Blumberg’s patience with the paranormal has made for a practical living arrangement, just as long as certain rules are followed
“Don't try and engage [with the ghosts] and don't antagonize one way or another. You know, then everybody gets to live vaguely peacefully. They were here first, and they'll probably be here long after we're gone,” Arryn said.
Monday night marks the first Halloween in the home where the Blumbergs can really focus on their spooky celebrations.
Images of the Blumberg's Dresden, Ont. home are seen here. (supplied)
Those lucky enough to be in the area tonight will be greeted by a house covered in red light and at least 1,000 fake bats meant to poke fun at the very real bat problem the Blumbergs have experienced at the property.
“We do have a bit of a bat infestation here. And they randomly fly out at us…So we're going to be running out of the house in bloody torn black clothes after being attacked [by the bats],” Heather said while describing their festive display.
Beyond Halloween, Heather and Arryn appear to be quite happy in their new home and say their citizenship applications were just filed about a month ago.
The Blumberg family says they plan to continue their renovations while breathing new life into the property that may have otherwise been forgotten.
“We love being here and [feel] very settled,” Arryn said.
The Blumbergs are seen in their home in Dresden, Ont. (supplied)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We tried your way, it didn't work': First Nation chief calls PM, minister to negotiating table to end fisheries dispute
Indigenous fishermen from Potlotek First Nation are pushing to practice their inherent Treaty Right, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says what they're doing is illegal.
An observatory captures images of giant star 'ghost'
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
Saskatchewan premier apologizes after killer invited to throne speech
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe apologized Monday after a notorious killer attended the government's tough-on-crime throne speech last week -- and went a step further by stripping caucus duties from the member who invited Colin Thatcher.
Texts give insight into feds' communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Montreal
-
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash on his birthday
Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.
-
Quebecer among Twitter board members fired after Elon Musk takeover
Billionaire Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors at Twitter in one of his first orders of business since he took over the social media giant and one of the board members who was shown the door is a Quebec executive.
London
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Zamboni Halloween costume is labour of love for dad and special needs son
A pint-sized Edmonton Oilers fan from Sarnia, Ont. might just have the coolest Halloween costume around. 5-year-old Easton Oetting, who has special needs, is dressed up as an Oilers’ Zamboni thanks to his handyman father, DJ Oetting.
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
-
Over 400 nursing vacancies across Waterloo region and Brant County
Hundreds of nursing jobs are waiting to be filled at local hospitals as the health care staffing crisis continues across the province.
-
Former owner of Wuddup Dog in Cambridge not giving up on serving food
The former owner of a well-known Cambridge diner was forced to close his business due to his worsening health conditions but he's not giving up on serving food.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Flu shots available across the north starting this week
Health officials are reminding the public that flu shots will be available Nov. 1. Experts say getting the influenza vaccine this year is more important than ever.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says Ottawa police didn't follow the procedure needed to get RCMP and provincial police officers to help respond to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter.
-
Two women charged with murdering 88-year-old Ottawa woman
Ottawa police have charged two women with murdering an 88-year-old woman in the city's east end on Monday.
-
Ornge air ambulance struck with lasers twice while transporting patient
An Ottawa-based air ambulance was struck by lasers twice when transporting a patient to the hospital last week.
Windsor
-
Vehicle crashes through popular ice cream shop
A vehicle has crashed into a popular Windsor ice cream shop, police are on scene.
-
'I'm angry': Windsor union reps react to government legislation regarding Ontario education workers
When Darlene Sawchuk, president of CUPE Local 1358, heard representatives had been called back to the table Sunday, she says she thought it might mean an agreement could be reached.
-
Ontario education workers announce mass walkout amid back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
Barrie
-
Police testify at McKee murder trial in Barrie
Testimonies continued Monday morning in a Barrie courtroom with one of the first two police officers to respond to the McKee home when Bill McKee was killed in 2019.
-
Highway 10 in Mono closed for several hours after deadly multi-vehicle collision
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono killed one person and sent another to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
-
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
Atlantic
-
'I could hear her breathing': Police investigate alleged forcible confinement in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman claims she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
-
Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting dies
A man who survived the mass shooting in Portapique, N.S., in April 2020 has died suddenly.
-
Islanders to receive financial assistance to cope with cost of living
Prince Edward Island has announced residents will soon be receiving additional financial assistance as a way to cope with the increasing cost of living.
Calgary
-
Gunfire between Calgary officer and Canyon Meadows suspect caught on camera: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released new details of an incident in Canyon Meadows last week that saw a man dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer.
-
'She's not a medical doctor': Parents slam premier for masking comments
Tracey Bartie says her 15-year-old son Nate needs to wear an N-95 mask to school every day because he’s immunocompromised.
-
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
Winnipeg
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Charges stayed in death of Winnipeg infant found in garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. The charges have been stayed against a Winnipeg woman whose infant baby was found dead in a garbage bin in Winnipeg's North End earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
B.C. bars, pubs allowed to extend hours during World Cup
With the Canadian men's soccer team set to make its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1986, B.C. has announced that bars and pubs will be allowed to extend their hours to host soccer fans.
-
This year's Santa Claus parade is cancelled in Vancouver
Santa Claus won’t be coming to town this year – at least not to Vancouver for the annual parade.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating suspicious death near Whyte Avenue
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after the death of a woman on Monday.
-
Goalie controversy? Oilers to be 'flexible' with starts as Skinner leads NHL in several stats
Stuart Skinner's rookie season has "been a lot of fun," he says. And why not? The Oilers have won four straight and Skinner has some of the best stats in the NHL.
-
Fire destroys rectory residence weeks after deliberately set fire at historic northern Alberta church
For the second time in two months, a historic building in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., has been destroyed by fire.