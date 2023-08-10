Toronto doctor among 12 arrested after police dismantle 2 fentanyl 'super labs'

Hamilton police have laid charges against 12 individuals, including a physician from Toronto, following a nearly two-year-long drug investigation that led to the dismantling of a large-scale producer of illegal fentanyl.

The investigation, dubbed Project Odeon, began in the fall of 2021, after police discovered a clandestine drug lab during an overdose death investigation at a residence on Hamilton’s mountain.

“Investigators subsequently suspected a link between this death, an earlier overdose resulting in hospitalization and a death at a Toronto condominium,” police said in a press release. “These all occurred within days of each other.”

Hamilton, along with countless other cities and municipalities across the country, has been struggling with the far-reaching impacts of the opioid crisis for a number of years. The city declared a state of emergency in April related to homelessness, opioid addiction and mental health.

“As police, we have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of opioids. These substances have not only led to a surge in addictions and overdoses but have also strained our resources as we respond to calls for service,” said Hamilton Police Service Superintendent Marty Schulenberg in the press release.

“Through Project Odeon, we have made a significant dent in the production of opioids and we believe this will have an impact on public safety in our community.”

Project Odeon was a joint forces operation that included officers from York Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police Service. Niagara Regional Police, the Guelph Police Service and the Canada Border Service Agency also provided assistance, police say.

Following the initial overdose call on the Hamilton Mountain, police say they traced the origins of some of the equipment found at the lab, and were able to identify a U.S. company which had sold three items to an Oshawa-based company at an earlier date.

From there, police say investigators were able to piece together an extended drug network operating across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GHTA) and beyond.

Earlier this month, search warrants were executed in the GTHA as well as in Niagara and Kitchener-Waterloo regions.

Police say the warrants resulted in the discovery of an operational fentanyl drug lab at 6800 Sixteen Road in Smithville and a dismantled fentanyl drug lab at 4057 Bethesda Road in Stouffville.

Approximately 3.5 tons of chemical byproduct from fentanyl production and 800 gallons of chemicals as well as lab equipment commonly used in the production of fentanyl were seized as a result, police say.

Police also seized 64.1 kg of illicit drugs, including 25.6 kg of fentanyl, 18 kg methamphetamine, and 6 kg of ketamine, along with a loaded Glock firearm, ammunition and over $350,000 of proceeds, including cars, jewelry, furniture and cash.

Hamilton police seized 64.1 kg of illicit drugs, including 25.6 kg of fentanyl, 18 kg methamphetamine, and 6 kg of ketamine as a result of Project Odeon. (Hamilton Police Service)

“The scale of these super laboratories has the capacity to produce hundreds of kilograms of fentanyl,” said Schulenberg at a news conference on Thursday.

“Based on our preliminary understanding of the purity of the drugs seized, we believe the approximate value of these illicit drugs to be $4 million.”

Over $350,000 of proceeds, including cars, jewelry, furniture and cash were seized by Hamilton police as a result of Project Odeon. (Hamilton Police Service)

As a result of the investigation, 12 people have been arrested and charged, including 31-year-old Cindy Ly, who works as a physician in Toronto. Police say the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has been made aware of the charges against her.

The accused, six of whom are Hamilton residents, range from 19 to 59 years of age, and 48 criminal charges have been laid against them collectively.

Police say that there is also a Canada-wide warrant for 34-year-old Kien Trung Hoang from Toronto, who is wanted in connection with the investigation.

“By dismantling these laboratories, we have taken away a significant producer of fentanyl and made significant steps in our efforts to prevent hundreds of overdoses in our community,” said Hamilton police inspector Ben Thibodeau at Thursday’s news conference.

“This was a very sophisticated operation that had been in operation for an extended period of time. Based on the chemicals recovered, without the intervention made possible through this project, there is no doubt that the unscrupulous individuals mentioned earlier would have continued their illicit enterprise solely motivated by profits.”

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information that could assist Project Odeon investigators to contact Detective Eric Hrab at 905-546-6340, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

(Hamilton Police Service)