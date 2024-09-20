Parents of Ontario teen sue alleged poison salesman Kenneth Law

The parents of a teenager who died after allegedly consuming the poisonous products of a Mississauga man are now suing him, as well as several doctors involved in her care.

It's the first civil case launched against Kenneth Law, who is facing criminal charges of murder and abetting suicide in connection with 14 deaths across Ontario.

Among those deaths is that of Jeshennia Bedoya Lopez, whose parents allege in a notice of claim filed this month in Newmarket courthouse that she obtained a "suicide kit" from Law and a company he operated online in August or September 2022.

"The Plaintiffs plead the Defendant Law operated this online store with the primary intent of assisting, luring and/or enabling suicide to vulnerable individuals such as Jeshennia," the suit says.

In the suit, parents Leonardo Bedoya Forero and Maria Lopez Ocana claim damages totalling $2 million.

The suit also claims that doctors at Southlake Hospital repeatedly discharged Jeshennia Bedoya Lopez without proper psychiatric treatment.

The claims have not been proven in court.

Lawyers gathered in a courtroom on Friday for a pre-trial hearing in the criminal case. Law remains in custody, facing 14 counts of first-degree murder and 14 counts of aiding and abetting suicide relating to deadly products he allegedly sold on his websites.

Investigators previously said they believe Law sent more than 1,200 packages that may have contained instruments for suicide to as many as 40 countries. Police said that approximately 160 of those packages were sent to addresses in Canada.

Law's lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, said that Law will elect a jury trial where he will plead not guilty.

"He's fine. He's in custody. It's not pleasant for him, as it isn't for anyone. But he's dealing with it. He's chosen not to exercise his right to bail at this point. And, of course, that can always be revisited as the proceedings go on," Gourlay said outside the courthouse.

The lawsuit is a new approach to trying to hold Law accountable for his actions, said lawyer Ari Goldkind, who is not involved in the case.

"It's easier to bring a claim, given the lower standard of the civil realm. Balance of probabilities, versus proof beyond a reasonable doubt in the criminal system," Goldkind said.

The suit claims that Jeshennia Bedoya Lopez visited the Southlake Hospital emergency room twice in August 2022, but was not admitted. Shortly after that, the lawsuit says, she purchased a kit and died on Sept. 10, 2022.

When reached by CTV News, a spokesperson for Southlake Hospital didn't address the claims in the lawsuit.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jeshennia Bedoya Lopez. While we cannot comment on specifics due to privacy concerns, patient care remains our top priority at Southlake," said Derek Rowland, the hospital's communications director.