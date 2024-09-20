TORONTO
Toronto

    • Person with life-threatening injuries after multi-vehicle collision in Milton, Ont.

    Emergency crews on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Milton on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News Toronto) Emergency crews on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Milton on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
    One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Milton, Ont. on Friday night.

    It happened at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Derry Road, police said, and four vehicles were involved.

    A spokesperson for Halton police said there were reports of two to three people being trapped in the vehicles but all were susbequently extricated. There is no immediate word on their condition.

    The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

    Police said their Collision Reconstruction Unit were on the scene investigating.

