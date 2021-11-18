TORONTO -- A Toronto cop passed on information from a confidential police database to his son and in doing so “contributed” to the murder of a man in London last year, disciplinary documents provided to CTV News Toronto allege.

The allegation is contained in a series of disciplinary tribunal documents outlining Police Services Act charges that were filed against Det. Const. Trevor Gregory.

The non-criminal charges were filed in December, 2020, months after 44-year-old Bill Horace was fatally shot during a home invasion in London.

Gregory's son, 22-year-old Keiron Gregory, is charged with second-degree murder in that shooting and is currently awaiting trial.

OFFICER ACCUSED OF RUNNING PLATES

According to the disciplinary documents obtained by CTV News Toronto, Trevor Gregory, a 53 Division officer with more than 21 years of service, was off duty on June 20, 2020 when he received a phone call from his son shortly after midnight advising him that he has been “defrauded out of a large sum of money.”

The documents state that Gregory’s son went on to provide licence plate information for the suspect.

It is alleged that Gregory then began messaging police colleagues asking them to run the plates, explaining that it belonged to a “strange car creeping through my hood.”

When he did not receive any replies, it is alleged that Gregory then called 53 Division and was able to “deceive” a fellow officer into conducting a database check.

The officer in turn provided Gregory with the results, which included the registered owner’s name and address.

The documents state that Gregory hung up and within minutes contacted his son and agreed to meet him in the backyard of his residence.

One day later police responded to a call for a home invasion at the residence associated with the vehicle and found Horace dead.

Keiron Gregory was arrested nearly a month later.

The documents state that a judicial authorization executed on his cell phone at the time uncovered a photo of a piece of paper which contained the personal details for the registered owner of the vehicle that Gregory had asked for the database check on.

“You wrote the information obtained from this query, containing the licence plates registered owner’s details, on a paper. You provided the information obtained from this query to your son without authorization to do so,” the disciplinary documents allege. “As a result of this unauthorized release of confidential information, on Sunday June 21, 2020, a homicide occurred at the registered owner’s residence in London, Ontario.”

The disciplinary documents allege that Gregory initially told a London Police Service investigator that he had a colleague query the licence plate because he had seen the vehicle drive slowly by his house.

But the documents state that Gregory in fact “fabricated” that detail and eventually admitted to as much during the same interview with London police.

London police later charged Gregory criminally with breach of trust.

“Your disclosure of confidential information to your son contributed to the death of the victim,” the police tribunal documents alleged. “Your actions were contrary to Toronto Police Service Standards of Conduct, Policy and Procedures.”

Trevor Gregory is currently suspended with pay by the Toronto Police Service.

The disciplinary case against him has been put on hold pending the resolution of the criminal charge he is facing in London.

None of the allegations have been tested or proven in court or in a disciplinary proceeding.