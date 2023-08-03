Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade road closures

Participants perform during the Grand Parade at the Caribbean Carnival in Toronto on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The parade returned to the city after a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin Participants perform during the Grand Parade at the Caribbean Carnival in Toronto on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The parade returned to the city after a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton