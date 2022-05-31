Toronto breaks 78-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke a 78-year-old temperature record on Tuesday as a heat warning is in effect for the city.
Environment Canada says the city hit a high of 32.1 C at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport Tuesday afternoon, surpassing the previous record on today's date back in 1944 of 31.1 C. However, today's temperature feels more like 36 with humidity.
The weather agency issued a heat warning for the city today as hot and humid conditions are expected throughout the day.
“Because of the unusually early spell of oppressive heat, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, encouraging people to be mindful of the heat and ways to stay cool and comfortable while it’s with us,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.
“A good way to find relief from the heat is naturally along the lakeshore where a fresh lake breeze will keep the high temperature to 25 C.”
On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto’s first heat event of the season.
The hot conditions pose a health risk, especially for older adults, infants, young children and people with chronic illnesses.
"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category," Environment Canada wrote on its website.
Cooler air is expected to arrive in the city on Wednesday with a few waves of showers and storms during the morning and midday hours.
Wednesday’s high is set to be 24 C, but will feel like 29 with humidity.
Seasonable temperatures in the low 20s are expected for the rest of the week and weekend.
