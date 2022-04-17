New forecast reveals what Ontario's summer weather is expected to be like

Summer is just around the corner and Ontarians should expect to see a mix of wet and warm weather in the months that follow.

That’s the prediction from the U.S.-based Farmers’ Almanac, a publication that’s been issuing annual forecasts based on a formula that’s over 200 years old.

The Almanac states that while Central and Western Canada will experience “sizzling summer” temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius from mid to late July, the forecast for Ontario is “seasonably warm” due to what the publication describes as a “wave of unseasonably cool air” that will arrive in September.

Sign up here for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

Parts of western Ontario may see severe thunderstorms in early July, which the publication warns could bring with them large hail and tornadoes by Canada Day.

The forecast shows that the wet weather will “predominate” Ontario and the Great Lakes after mid-August while precipitation will be below average in Quebec and the Maritimes.

Ontario will get a taste of that wet weather in the month ahead, according to the Almanac’s long-range forecast for the province.

Showers and storms will rotate in and out between now and April 30. The month of May will begin with clear to partly cloudy skies, before light showers gradually ramp up to heavy rains and thunderstorms by the 15th.

Almanac editor Peter Geiger spoke with CTV News Toronto in 2021 ahead of last summer’s forecast. He said that while the predictions can’t be "100 per cent accurate," the age-old formula provides a blueprint for what the upcoming season will look like.