Toronto-bound QEW shut down west of St. Catharines following collision

The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW have been shut down west of St. Catharines following a serious collision.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet around 1:15 a.m. that the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway were closed from Victoria Avenue to Ontario Street, near Beamsville.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 the collision involved life-threatening injuries.

No other details have bene released so far.

It’s not clear how long the closure will last.