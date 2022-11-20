Toronto Argos face Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Grey Cup game today. Here’s what you need to know
The Toronto Argonauts are set to face off against the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup game tonight in Regina.
The Argos are making their first appearance in the CFL’s biggest game since they won the cup in 2017.
Meanwhile, the Bombers have been the most dominant team in Canadian football for the past three seasons, winning the cup in 2019 and 2021, while posting a league-best 15-3 record this year.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 109th Grey Cup.
THE ARGOS
This isn’t the first time the Argos have come into a Grey Cup game as underdogs facing a juggernaut. In fact, it's a scenario McLeod Bethel-Thompson has lived before.
The Toronto quarterback had a front-row seat five years ago when an upstart Argos squad registered a huge Grey Cup upset.
Veteran Ricky Ray earned a record fourth CFL title win as a starter, guiding the Double Blue (9-9) to a stunning 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders (league-best 13-4-1) at Ottawa's TD Place Stadium.
Now Bethel-Thompson will have a chance to make history repeat itself, this time as a starter.
The Argos quarterback led the CFL in passing (career-best 4,731 yards) and anchored the league's second-ranked aerial attack (279.3 yards per game).
And he exorcised some playoff demons last weekend when he completed 19-of-27 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in leading Toronto past the Montreal Alouettes 34-27 in the East Division final.
Bethel-Thompson and the Argos lost to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Final at BMO field last year after blowing a 12-0 lead in the first half.
“Quarterbacks are measured by championships. I consider myself a good quarterback. I guess you could say I’m excited more than anything,” Bethel-Thompson told reporters earlier this week in Regina.
“The reward for hard work is more hard work so I get to watch film and play a football game. That’s the most exciting part.”
The Argos will have some extra offensive fire-power for the second straight week after veteran Canadian running back Andrew Harris returned from what was thought to be a season-ending injury.
He rejoined the Argos' lineup in time for last weekend's win over Montreal, rushing for 42 yards on nine carries while scoring his first touchdown of 2022.
Harris will complement East Division all-star A.J. Ouellette, who ran for 516 yard (5.3-yard average) during the regular season. Against Montreal, the two helped Toronto rush for 101 yards on 23 carries (4.4-yard average).
Tonight’s game is personal for Harris, who was a core member of the Blue Bombers championship teams of 2019 – when he was named Grey Cup MVP – and 2021 before signing with the Argos in the off-season.
“When I look at the full spectrum and everything that’s happened in the last five years to now, it’s amazing. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have this date, [this] Grey Cup circled in my mind,” said Harris.
On the defensive side, Toronto will have to piece things together without Wynton McManis. The star linebacker, who had a team-high 88 tackles and was the Argos' nominee for top defensive player, sustained an upper-body injury in the East Division final.
The Argos have a tough task ahead of them, but they have some history working in their favour. They've won their last six Grey Cup appearances (between 1991-2017), their last championship loss coming in a 38-26 decision to Edmonton in 1987 at B.C. Place Stadium.
“We’re playing in [the Grey Cup game], so I think we’ve made some positive strides as an organization these past few years. Last year we came up just short to play in this game, so I think we’re moving in the right direction,” head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told reporters on Wednesday.
Already the most successful CFL franchise of all time, the Argos can add Grey Cup number 18 to the trophy case with a win.
Clock in and lock in. pic.twitter.com/X7fb5HcrRt
— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) November 19, 2022
THE BOMBERS
The Blue Bombers are a stellar 6-0 in the playoffs over the past three seasons with veteran Zach Collaros under centre.
Collaros was once again a big part of Winnipeg's success this season. The 34-year-old threw a CFL-best 37 touchdown passes and won 15-of-17 regular season starts.
“He’s the best quarterback in the league, he’s a tremendous leader and a tremendous competitor,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea on Wednesday.
And Collaros has multiple weapons at his disposal.
Rookie Dalton Schoen proved to be Collaros' favourite target, leading the CFL in receiving yards (1,441) and touchdowns (16) while averaging a stellar 20.6 yards for each of his 70 receptions. Canadian Nic Demski had 10 TD grabs while Rasheed Bailey (63 catches, 729 yards, nine TDs) was also a factor in Winnipeg's receiving corps.
But Winnipeg's offence can do more than just throw the football. The Bombers were the CFL's second-ranked rushing team, averaging 113.5 yards per game.
The Bombers led the CFL in offensive TDs (58), passing TDs (44), passing efficiency (116.6), average per attempt (9.6 yards) and were second in offensive scoring (28.2 points per game). They also did a good job of protecting Collaros, allowing the second-fewest sacks (29).
Collaros will look to lead his team to a third straight Grey Cup victory, a feat not accomplished in the CFL since the 1980s.
But he may need to play through some pain to get it done. He suffered a minor ankle injury during the West Division Final that kept him out of Winnipeg’s Wednesday and Thursday practices.
Tomorrow. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/qBCybUW0Nc
— Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 20, 2022
THE 109th GREY CUP
This 109th Grey Cup is being played tonight at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
It’s the fourth time in Grey Cup history that the game is being played in Saskatchewan’s capital.
The halftime show will feature a trio of country music stars; Canadian Josh Ross, Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.
🎶 JUST ANNOUNCED 🎶— CFL (@CFL) November 4, 2022
The @TwistedTea #GreyCup Halftime Show!
FEATURING: Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Josh Ross! 🎸
Catch it LIVE on @TSN_Sports Nov. 20th!
👉 https://t.co/sdL3Kmc1Yn#CFL | #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/p7Km0b9M4E
“Growing up, football was everything, and like so many young Canadians, the Grey Cup was the goal. Injuries led me on a different path, and now, music is my greatest passion and the stage is where I’m living my dreams,” Ross said in a press release earlier this month.
Most pundits favour the Bombers to win the game, but the two squads played each other close in the regular season.
They matched-up just once, in week four, when Winnipeg escaped BMO field with a 23-22 victory.
The 109th Grey Cup kicks off at 6 p.m. EST on TSN.
---
With files from The Canadian Press.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Opening ceremony dazzles as Qatar face Ecuador
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Defence minister insists Canada is prepared to face evolving global threats
National Defence Minister Anita Anand insists Canada is ready to handle evolving global threats, after missile explosions in Poland prompted concerns about Russia's war in Ukraine spilling into a NATO country, a tense interaction between the prime minister and China's president was caught on video, North Korea tested a ballistic missile, and a new report from Canada's auditor general states there's a lack of preparedness to properly survey the Arctic, this week.
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
Toys will be 'shining star' of lacklustre holiday shopping season: experts
It's the most resilient holiday spending category: Toys. But even toy stores are expected to feel the fallout from inflation during the biggest shopping season of the year.
In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and Ontario’s Niagara region, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm travels across.
Colorado shooting at LGBTQ2S+ nightclub leaves 5 dead, 18 injured, police say
An attacker opened fire in an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub late Saturday, killing five people and wounding 18, officials said. The club said the suspect was subdued by patrons.
Canada Soccer's Earl Cochrane addresses human rights concerns at Qatar World Cup
The general secretary of Canada Soccer says the organization is renewing its call for improved labour rights in Qatar after the governing sports body was criticized for its 'deafening silence' on fair compensation for migrant workers.
Montreal
-
Parti Quebecois demanding bare minimum for 'right to exist' in national assembly
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is now demanding his party's "right to exist" in the national assembly, saying he is reduced to demanding the bare minimum to do his job in parliament, beginning at the start of the next session on Nov. 29.
-
Montreal Christmas market season begins with $479,500 boost from Quebec
Quebec is shelling out just under a half-million dollars in support of the three biggest Christmas markets in Montreal The Ministry of Tourism announced in a news release that it is granting $479,500 to the Grand Circuit féérique de Montréal, which runs until New Year's Eve.
-
Woman in her 60s was killed in crash in Shawinigan, Que.
A woman in her 60s lost her life after a violent crash in Shawinigan, Mauricie, just under two hours west of Quebec City. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Rang Saint-Mathieu, near Lamothe Road.
London
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
Santa’s House prepares to open its doors for the holiday season
After months of uncertainty, Santa’s House has a new permanent home at London, Ont.’s Covent Garden Market. With Christmas fast approaching, getting it ready for the holiday season required a quick turnaround, but it will be ready to greet Londoners once again in just two weeks.
-
Mustangs fall just short of winning the 2022 Mitchell Bowl Saturday
The Western Mustangs took on Laval Rouge et Or in a clash of two heavyweights in Canadian university football
Kitchener
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
Snow squalls expected throughout southwestern Ontario for rest of weekend
Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many other areas in southwestern Ontario can expect flurries for the remainder of the weekend.
-
Demonstrators show solidarity with Iran protestors again at Waterloo rally
Many gathered in Waterloo once again to show their solidarity with the anti-government protestors in Iran.
Northern Ontario
-
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
Ottawa
-
Child's death from flu confirmed in eastern Ontario
As respiratory infections among children surge in Ontario, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a child in the region recently died of the flu.
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
15 Christmas attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Christmas and holiday lights displays and events in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season.
Windsor
-
Vehicle convoy passes through Windsor Saturday afternoon
A vehicle convoy has completed its route through the City of Windsor early Saturday evening, according to Windsor police. The convoy was reportedly protesting COVID-19 mask mandates.
-
Thieves rent U-Haul for break and enter: Chatham-Kent police
Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly rented a U-Haul to transport $10,000 worth of items stolen from a business during a break and enter overnight Sunday, Chatham-Kent police said.
-
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western N.Y.
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
Barrie
-
Midland Police see spike in impaired drivers
Police in Midland say officers pulled-over five impaired drivers within 72 hours.
-
Barrie family extremely grateful for community response after Christmas decorations were vandalized
The Carter family was left distraught and defeated earlier this week when they found their holiday decorations had been vandalized, until someone anonymously dropped off eight new inflatable decorations.
-
Snow squall alerts issued for Central Ontario with up to 80 cm to blanket areas
Environment Canada has issued three snow squall alerts for Central Ontario Friday and into the weekend.
Atlantic
-
World leaders convene at Halifax International Security Forum
World leaders and security officials arrived for the second day of the Halifax International Security Forum to discuss global security.
-
Cape Bretoners asked to report final Fiona cleanups before winter
It's been nearly two months since Fiona blew through the Atlantic region. While the storm is mostly just a memory by now, some people are still dealing with debris and damage.
-
U.S. defence secretary stresses importance of continued support for Ukraine
The United States Secretary of Defense has stressed the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine in a world he says is increasingly under threat from autocratic regimes.
Calgary
-
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Opening ceremony dazzles as Qatar face Ecuador
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
-
Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in OT 5-4
Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer.
-
Calgarians feeling charitable at food bank events even as food insecurity increases
Calgarians showed all sorts of generosity Saturday as multiple food bank events were held across the city.
Winnipeg
-
'It's a dynamic space': The Leaf prepares to open its doors this holiday season
While temperatures in Winnipeg are firmly into the minus category, one new Assiniboine Park attraction is providing a tropical paradise to visit year-round.
-
Santa Claus Parade kicks off holiday season in Winnipeg
It's official - Santa Claus has come to town.
-
'This is what Manitoba's all about': Blue Bomber fans descend on Regina for 109th Grey Cup
Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are descending on Regina this weekend to celebrate their favourite football team, as the Bombers look for a three-peat victory as Grey Cup champions.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. resident charged with fraud, arrested in Ontario, regulator says
A 35-year-old former Surrey resident has been charged with fraud, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.
-
Pediatric illness in B.C.: Scant testing as doctors may need to work outside of scope to handle patients
The large number of sick kids and the severity of their respiratory symptoms is prompting Canada's medico-legal association to make a rare exception for doctors to undertake work outside their training to help treat children.
-
Amid rising prices, Vancouverites flock to food waste app to save on grocery bills
The latest Consumer Price Index numbers show BC food prices are up nearly 10 per cent over the past year, forcing many people to adapt their grocery shopping habits.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian killed while jaywalking on west Edmonton street: police
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles on 170 Street near 95 Avenue on Saturday.
-
McDavid nets OT winner to lift Oilers past Golden Knights 4-3
The Edmonton Oilers have sent a reminder as to how difficult they can be to face in overtime.
-
'Small steps do add up': Edmonton couple spends 20 years building net-zero home
An Edmonton couple has spent the last two decades making their home a net-zero one, though that was never really the plan.