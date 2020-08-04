TORONTO -- Toronto police have arrested and charged a teacher in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police allege that on July 7, a man contacted a boy and communicated with the minor in-person and on telecommunications devices using social media.

The man then sexually assaulted the boy, police said.

On July 28, police arrested a suspect who is facing four sexual assault charges.

Taher Saifuddin, 43, of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a child under the age of 18 years and making sexually explicit material available to a person under the age of 18.

Police said Saifuddin has been employed as a teacher in Scarborough, North York and Markham over the past five years.

It is unknown if Saifuddin was employed at the time of the alleged offence.

Saifuddin has worked at the following institutions:

Royal Crown Academy School between August 2019 and May 29, 2020.

Yorkville High School between August 2019 and September, 2019.

Westfield Secondary School between February 2019 and June 2019.

Progressive Training College of Business between February 12, 2019 and February 22, 2019.

Bond International College between September 2018 and January 2019.

Madinatul Uloom Academy between September 2017 – June 2018.

Merit Education between June 2016 and July 2016 and July 2017 and August 2017.

Yorkville International Academy between October 2016 and June 2017.

Hanson International Academy between January 2015 and April 2015.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.