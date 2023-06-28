Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir showed Wednesday.
The ranking comes as a special air quality statement remains in effect as forest fires in Ontario and Quebec continue to burn.
Environment Canada said smoke plumes from those fires have migrated to other parts of the province, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, resulting in “deteriorating air quality.”
Chicago is currently experiencing the second-worst air quality globally due in part to the Canadian wildfire smoke that's reached that city.
Earlier in the day, Toronto's air quality was ranked as the sixth worst in the world.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the air quality advisory read.
Smoky conditions earlier this month prompted a number of closures and cancellations in Toronto due to poor air quality.
“We do have an air quality index at seven, which is a high risk… (there is) some poor air quality out there today as those winds out of the north and northwest continue to draw down that smoke from northeastern Ontario and central western Quebec,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Wednesday morning.
“If you have any sort of respiratory issues, you definitely want to take it easy today.”
Environment Canada said the conditions are expected to improve in some areas on Thursday night.
Jeffrey Brook, an associate professor at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health, said when it comes to the smoke, medical experts are predominantly concerned for people with pre-existing respiratory conditions and those who are very young.
“That is the first thing we worry about is the vulnerable people,” Brook said. “It can lead to much worsening symptoms and needing more medication.”
This photo shows the Gardiner Expressway at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. (Klaudia Caldwell / CTV News Toronto)
Precautions need to be taken to protect children, he noted.
“Kids are more vulnerable because they are active and particles deposit in their lungs differently than adults,” he said. “Their lungs are even developing because lungs grow well into our teens.”
Brook said people should be cautious not to over-exert themselves on days with poor air quality.
“If you are really feeling that things aren’t right, make sure you are approaching a medical person right away to let them know,” he said. “Don’t try to tough it out. Go for help.”
He said wearing a high quality mask can help reduce the particles that are inhaled when outdoors.
“Every little bit helps with respect to preventing what we get exposed to,” he added.
“N95s offer the best protection if they are fit well. Thanks to COVID I think there are more options for good masks that are also easier to breathe in. Definitely don’t be shy to wear your mask. Every little bit of reduction of inhalation of smoke is a benefit.”
Brook said while poor air quality is not common in Toronto, it is not surprising that we are seeing more and more days like this.
“As anyone looks at what are the health implications here in North America of climate change, one of the things that is at the top always… are more wildfires and more smoke exposure. So it is not a surprise,” he said.
“We’ve also been seeing these types of events happen all around the world with increasing frequency. It happens to be now closer to us.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
BREAKING | Toronto air quality currently listed as worst in the world
Toronto's air quality is currently listed as the worst in the world due to wildfire smoke, data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir showed Wednesday.
Man fleeing Ohio police with an abducted infant crashes into a home, killing the child
A man who abducted a seven-month-old child in Ohio crashed his car into a house while trying to flee from police, killing the infant and critically injuring himself.
Health-care workers, science and tech experts targeted in new Canadian fast-track immigration system
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
Debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible was returned to shore in Newfoundland Wednesday, aboard a Canadian-flagged ship that had helped search for the vessel in a remote area of ocean near the wreck of the Titanic.
Virgin Galactic set to launch its first commercial rocket plane spaceflight
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
Assailants attack police station in Mexico as search continues for 16 abducted police employees
Assailants tossed at least one explosive device at a police station in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas, police said Wednesday, as a massive search continued for 16 police employees abducted at gunpoint on a local highway.
Montreal
-
Wildfire smog warning issued for Montreal... again
Environment Canada says the smog will be "less significant" than on Sunday, when Montreal's air quality was ranked the poorest of all major cities worldwide.
-
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
-
Montreal launches 'RENFORT' hotline to prevent gun violence
The City of Montreal, in conjunction with the Centre for the prevention of radicalization leading to violence (CPRMV), announced the creation of a new hotline aimed at preventing gun violence among families in the metropolis.
London
-
Wingham, Ont. tenant lives in tent as she fights renoviction
Julie Hamilton is living in a tent, mere metres away from her old apartment that’s been 'under renovation' since January 2023.
-
'Nice addition to retirement': London man wins $100,000
A new game paid off for a retired London man.
-
Three men facing charges in stolen vehicle investigation
Three men ranging in age from 20 to 22 years old have been charged for their alleged role in a stolen vehicle investigation that prompted a large police response Tuesday in east London, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Police on scene for report of stabbing at UW
Waterloo regional police say once person has been arrested and three people have been transported to hospital following reports of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo.
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Missing boa constrictor reunited with owner in northern Ontario
A four-foot-long boa constrictor that went missing in Kapuskasing over the weekend has been found in good health and reunited with its owner, police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke to return to Ottawa on Wednesday, with air quality deteriorating to 'high risk'
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement, warning of "high levels of air pollution" developing in the national capital region.
Windsor
-
Active investigation underway on Riverside Drive
Windsor police have launched an active investigation in east Windsor.
-
Cable stays begin to fan out at Gordie Howe Bridge
The Gordie Howe Bridge is almost at peak height as bridge decking starts to creep across the river, setting the stage for a busy summer of construction on both sides of the Detroit River.
-
'A very surreal moment': German donor meets her Windsorite recipient for the first time
A German stem cell transplant donor has met her Windsorite recipient for the first time.
Barrie
-
International student killed walking on Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police are investigating after an international student was struck and killed while walking on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Tiny Township
One man has died after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township Wednesday morning.
-
Highway 26 head-on collision under investigation
Springwater Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday between McNabb Road and Glengarry Landing Road.
Atlantic
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Nova Scotia gas prices to rise 18 cents by next weekend
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Calgary
-
1M child exploitation photos and videos seized, 8 Albertans arrested
Eight people, including seven Calgarians, have been arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography in Alberta, authorities say.
-
The sky over Calgary is a favourite spot for balloon pilots
Before the sun is even up in Calgary, pilots with Sundance Balloons are getting ready for a flight.
-
Petition launched to prevent Calgary from removing 3rd Avenue cycle track
A grassroots group of Calgarians has put forth an online petition in an effort to prevent the city from eliminating the Third Avenue South cycle track downtown, which is slated for removal in the fall.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings end; Winnipeg, majority of southern Manitoba still under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada has downgraded a trio of tornado warnings that were scattered throughout in western Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Family of victim in North Vancouver house fire believes her death was preventable
The family of a woman who died in a tragic house fire in North Vancouver earlier month is speaking out for the first time.
-
Need to see a pharmacist for a prescription? B.C. expands options for appointment booking
Starting Thursday, British Columbians will be able to book an appointment online to see a pharmacist to get prescriptions for contraception and minor ailments – a move the province is touting as a first in Canada.
-
Search underway for B.C. teen missing on trail
A search effort has been launched for a 16-year-old who went missing after becoming separated from her group while out hiking on a B.C. trail.
Edmonton
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.