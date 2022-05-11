Top 5 things to know about the Ontario Green Party's election platform
An Ontario government led by the Greens would focus on creating neighbourhoods where residents can “live, work and play,” according to the party’s election platform that will also include sweeping climate and voting reforms.
Leader Mike Schreiner released his full plan for the province Thursday morning at the Centre for Social Innovation in Toronto.
According to the 64-page costed document, emblazoned with their slogan "new solutions to old problems", a Green win on June 2 would mean an “end to Ontario’s pro-sprawl and anti-climate agenda.”
"In a province as rich as ours, we should not have a province where a person working fulltime cannot find an affordable place to call home. We should not see patients lingering in hospital corridors waiting for care. We need to be climate leaders for a future that is already here," the platform reads.
"Ontario Greens have listened and learned from people across our province."
Here are five things to know about the Green Party's plan:
ENVIRONMENT
The party laid out plans to cut carbon pollution in half by 2030 and reach net zero by 2045, which the Greens say will cost about $17 billion.
They will also invest in electrical transportation and provide $15,000 to $20,000 in incentives for energy retrofits.
Among the other more environmentally-charged promises, the Green Party will commit to ensuring there is green space within a 10-minute walk of all homes by 2030 while developing a “15-minute” neighbourhood framework by working with municipalities on rezoning.
“Our goal is to build communities where we can access work, services and recreation within 15 minutes of home, because less time commuting means more time for family and friends,” the platform says.
“It just so happens that building dense, mixed-use connected communities is also the best thing we can do for the environment, as it cuts down on car pollution and spares our natural areas from more urban sprawl.”
The Greens have already said they would cancel the Progressive Conservative’s Highway 413 and prevent the widening of Highway 417. Instead, the party is promising to invest in transit while also creating dedicated truck lanes on Highway 407 to reduce congestion and triple the number of dedicated bus lanes by 2025.
Transit fares would be cut in half for a period of three months to encourage ridership, while the cost of gas soars in Ontario. A green government would also upload 50 per cent of the cost of operating transit to the province.
Two-way GO Transit service would be expanded so that trains would leave every 15 minutes during peak periods and every 30 minutes during off-peak periods, including weekends.
The Greens would also double the size of the Greenbelt.
HOUSING
A large part of the Green Party’s platform revolves around making housing more affordable and ending homelessness in Ontario within the next 10 years.
The party has committed to building 160,000 new “permanently affordable rental homes” over the next decade, including 60,000 permanent supportive homes at a price tag of about $3.6 billion over four years.
All new housing projects of a “certain” size will need to be made of 20 per cent affordable units.
The Greens would also like to end blind bidding when it comes to homebuying, make home inspections mandatory at the seller’s expense, and develop a pilot program offering support for alternative homeownership such as cohousing.
“The crisis is province-wide. There are no neighbourhoods in Barrie, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Peterborough, Ottawa or Thunder Bay where the average one or two-bedroom apartment is affordable for a full-time minimum wage worker,” the platform reads.
HEALTHCARE
Similarly to the NDP, the Greens would include mental health care under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) and increase funding for children's mental health to reduce wait times to less than 30 days.
The party would also partner with the federal government to implement a universal dental care plan, fast-track credential approvals for 15,000 international health-care workers, and increase year-over-year hospital base operating funding to a minimum of five per cent.
The Green Party will repeal Bill 124, which prevents the salary of those in the public sector from increasing more than one per cent annually, and will increase the minimum hourly wage for registered practical nurses to $35. The hourly wages of personal support workers would also go up to $25 an hour.
ELECTORAL REFORM
A vote for the Green Party is a vote for a “people powered government,” the platform says.
“Previous governments downloaded many social costs onto municipalities. With municipalities covering these costs, there is less money for other vital services such as transit, libraries, community centres, parks and municipal building retrofits. We believe the Ontario government needs to be a partner in helping fund these important services.”
The Greens say they would fund 50 per cent of municipal shelter and community housing costs at a price tag of about $2.14 billion over four years.
In addition to the financial support, they would allow municipalities to use ranked ballot voting systems for elections, something the Progressive Conservative government scrapped two years ago.
The party would alter political donation limits for provincial political parties, candidates and constituency associations, maxing out individual contributions at $1,000 per year.
The voting age would be reduced to 16 and election day would become a paid holiday.
The party says it prefers a proportional representation voting system—in which an individual casts a ballot for a party versus a candidate—but the platform doesn’t specify whether or not the Greens would push to make that change.
Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner speaks to candidates at a campaign event in Kitchener, Ont. on Sunday, April 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins
HOW WILL THEY PAY FOR IT?
The platform does not offer much in terms of how the Greens expect to pay for these initiatives—with the cost of uploading half of transit operations totalling about $1 billion a year, according to the party’s costing breakdown.
The party will be implementing a number of housing-related taxes to offset part of the costs, although the platform doesn’t say how much revenue they are expected to bring in.
Homeowners and corporations with more than two homes or condominiums will be asked to pay a 20 per cent tax on their third property. This amount count increase with every additional home.
They will also implement a province-wide vacant homes tax and an anti-flipping tax on quick turnaround sales, although the party did not say how much these taxes would be.
The party would also ask "the wealthiest Ontarians to pay their fair share with a tax on assets over $10 million."
Other avenues of revenue include congestion charges, corporate tax increases and a business carbon fee.
OTHER PROMISES:
- Ban road-side zoos and prohibit "inhumane and unsafe animal visitor interactions"
- Expand on federal government's list of banned single-use plastics
- Eliminate EQAO
- Implement a "Gig Workers' Bill of Rights"
- End streaming in Ontario's education system
- Phase in a basic income
- Increase minimum wage to $16 an hour in 2022
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
Here's what 911 audio reveals about Vicky White's final moments before being captured -- and the questions it raises
As authorities piece together the final moments before fugitive officer Vicky White was fatally shot following a chaotic car chase Monday, newly released audio of what officials say is a 911 call she made during the pursuit provides more insight into the minutes leading up to the capture of her and inmate Casey White.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals
In a 'Good Morning America' interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd says her family had agreed that she share the cause of death of her mother, Naomi, who died by suicide at age 76.
Anti-abortion rally to assemble on Parliament Hill amid leaked U.S. court draft
An annual anti-abortion rally is set to converge on Parliament Hill today, a demonstration that typically attracts thousands. The March for Life protest comes as the re-emergence of the landmark Roe v. Wade case in the United States brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
Montreal
-
Bill 96 amendment for English CEGEP students passes in Quebec legislature
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP.
-
Man, 36, gunned down on Montreal street two days before sentencing: reports
Montreal police say a man is dead after he was shot in broad daylight in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
-
Gun raids underway in Laval, one arrest and two vehicles seized
At least one person has been arrested and two vehicles were seized in Laval Thursday as police carried out searches related to recent episodes of gun violence.
London
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in Saskatchewan in death of London, Ont. woman
Another person has been charged in the death of Lynda Marques, according to police.
-
Charges laid after gunshots heard in east London neighbourhood
A 16-year-old London, Ont. youth is charged after gunshots were heard in an east London neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Teen charged for alleged stabbing in Cambridge that sent one to hospital
A teen has been charged and one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Waterloo landmark Sonny's is for sale. Here's the listing price.
A well-known Waterloo restaurant has hit the real estate market.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
-
Rainfall up to 50 mm and thunderstorms expected in parts of the north
A series of weather alerts are in effect Thursday in northern Ontario from the along the north shore of Lake Superior to both the Manitoba and Quebec borders.
-
Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn't know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Ottawa
-
City spending $430,000 to address 'post-construction deficiencies' on seven-year-old pedestrian bridge
Construction is underway on the Max Keeping Pedestrian Bridge to address "post-construction deficiencies", seven years after it opened in Ottawa's east end.
-
RBC closing bank branch in Metcalfe
Royal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa's south end without a bank branch.
-
Three new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health reported 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 22 on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
'Terribly saddened': Zekelman Industries issues statement after worker dies at Atlas facility
Zekelman Industries has issued statement after an employee died at the Atlas Tube facility in Harrow, Ont.
-
Ontario Liberals drop candidate hours before Elections Ontario deadline
The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate after the NDP unearthed comments he made on Facebook using a slur for gay people.
-
Wastewater viral signals and high-risk COVID cases decrease in Windsor-Essex
The weekly epidemiological summary for Windsor-Essex is showing a decline in some key COVID-19 indicators, while others remain stable.
Barrie
-
Police determine area is safe after threat at Orillia City Centre
Provincial police officers evacuated Orillia City Hall and surrounding streets to investigate a threat Thursday morning.
-
Off-duty officer frees occupants from vehicle overturned in creek near Orangeville
An off-duty officer was first at the scene of a serious collision near Orangeville Wednesday morning to find one vehicle overturned in a small creek with two people trapped inside.
-
Remains of Parry Sound man missing since 2018 found
The remains of a Parry Sound man reported missing more than four years ago have been found.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax mayor Peter Kelly fired from role at Charlottetown City Hall
A former Halifax mayor who left office in 2012 amid controversy has been fired without cause from his job as chief administrative officer in Charlottetown.
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Calgary professor receives $1M in funding to research with immigrant, refugee youth
The federal government is giving $1 million in funding to a professor at the University of Calgary so she can study the experiences youth immigrants face when they come to Canada and what supportsthey need.
-
What federal Conservative leadership candidates can learn from Kenney and Alberta
As federal Conservative leadership candidates travelled to Alberta this week, they arrived in a fractured Tory heartland. What, if anything, can those vying to become the next federal Conservative leader take away from their Conservative counterparts in Alberta?
Winnipeg
-
Flood regions in Manitoba could be hit with torrential downpours, thunderstorms on Thursday
Manitobans are in for another day of heavy rainfall on Thursday as the province continues to deal with flooding throughout much of southern Manitoba.
-
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths reported, 11 outbreaks in care homes in Manitoba
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths have been added to the total in Manitoba, as the province reported 11 outbreaks in care homes.
-
Manitoba business group wants tax review; premier says she's willing
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says she is open to the idea of reviewing Manitoba taxes to remain competitive with other provinces.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. gymnast the lead plaintiff in class-action lawsuit against Gymnastics Canada over alleged abuse
A former Metro Vancouver gymnast has filed a class-action lawsuit against Gymnastics Canada and six provincial member organizations over alleged abuse.
-
Vancouver mayor makes final pitch for controversial Broadway Plan
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is making a final pitch to move ahead with a contentious plan that would create another downtown-like area in the city.
-
Where is Bernard Grempel? Surrey RCMP looking for man who's been missing for a year
It's been nearly a year since Bernard Grempel went missing and Surrey Mounties are hoping the public will help provide new information that can further their investigation.
Edmonton
-
Garth Brooks tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
Canadian Garth Brooks fans are ready to snap up tickets to the country superstar’s second stadium show in Edmonton.
-
Connor McDavid among NHL Hart Trophy finalists
McDavid, who claimed the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s top scorer this season, established career highs with 44 goals and 79 assists.
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.