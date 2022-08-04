TIFF reveals Discovery, Midnight Madness lineups, including Al Yankovic biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is Weird Al Yankovic with Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in the biopic which will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," a Roku Channel original that charts the comedic musician's rise to fame and "famously depraved lifestyle," will serve as the opening film to TIFF's Midnight Madness programming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto International Film Festival Daniel Radcliffe is Weird Al Yankovic with Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in the biopic which will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," a Roku Channel original that charts the comedic musician's rise to fame and "famously depraved lifestyle," will serve as the opening film to TIFF's Midnight Madness programming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto International Film Festival

