TIFF reveals Discovery, Midnight Madness lineups, including Al Yankovic biopic
TIFF's Midnight Madness lineup always leans into the weird, and this year, it's even more explicit about it.
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," a Roku Channel original that charts the comedic musician's rise to fame and "depraved lifestyle," is among 54 new titles the Toronto International Film Festival announced on Thursday, including those in its Discovery and Wavelength programs.
The Daniel Radcliffe-starring film, which pokes fun at the traditional rock star biopic in much the same way Yankovic parodies their songs, will open the Midnight Madness program.
Curator Peter Kuplowsky described the project as "made in the great Midnight movie tradition of challenging conventions and forging one's own path."
The film also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.
"This year, fans of the weird and the wicked will be spending most of their TIFF living in a Midnight Madness paradise," Kuplowsky said in a press release.
Midnight Madness typically features unconventional genre films, and also includes "Pearl," the prequel to the slasher flick "X" that debuted earlier this year.
"The People's Joker," a film that reimagines 2019's "Joker" as a queer coming-of-age story about a trans woman working in comedy, will also debut as part of the lineup.
The 24-film Discovery program also features a bevy of LGBTQ stories.
It opens with "The Inspection," about a gay, homeless youth who joins the marine corps in the era of "don't ask, don't tell."
It also includes the Canadian movies "Something You Said Last Night," about an unemployed trans woman in her mid-twenties on a family vacation in Florida; "Pussy," the story of three teens and the queer nightlife scene; and "Rosie," about a found family raising a young orphan.
The Wavelengths lineup of "non-commercial and non-conforming work" includes "Concrete Valley," from Antoine Bourges.
Portuguese writer-director's "Will-o'-the-Wisp," a homoerotic musical fantasy, will also screen as part of the Wavelengths program in its North American premiere. It debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
On Wednesday, TIFF also announced its Platform lineup, the festival's competitive program that "champions bold directorial visions."
All 10 films in the program will have their world premieres at TIFF.
They include the Canadian movies "Riceboy Sleeps," from writer-director Anthony Shim and "Viking," from Quebecois filmmaker Stephane Lafleur.
U.K. director Frances O'Connor's "Emily," which stars Emma Mackey as the middle Bronte sister, will open the lineup.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Lead ministers on Russian turbine file defend Canada's decision during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government made the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
Montreal
-
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Quebec gives COVID-19 update as it adds 18 more deaths, fewer hospitalizations
Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau is giving an update on the COVID-19 situation.
-
Feds give nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree, the federal public safety minister came to the city to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
London
-
Heavy thunderstorms fire up Thursday afternoon
Another round of thunderstorms in the region Thursday afternoon has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.
-
New details emerging after two London teens stabbed
More details are emerging after two teens were stabbed in London on Tuesday.
-
London police request public’s help identifying suspect after woman, teen girl sexually assaulted
London police are requesting the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and sexually propositioned a teenaged girl in north London on Tuesday, according to police.
Kitchener
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
-
Waterloo man charged after police seize guns, Tasers and crossbows
A 34-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged after police seized multiple weapons including guns, Tasers and crossbows.
-
Police arrest Kitchener man in connection to Waterloo’s University District suspicious person reports
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a Kitchener man after receiving multiple reports of a suspicious person in Waterloo's university district.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is rising
The number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in July
Rising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
-
Canada's top court dismisses city of Ottawa's application to appeal Kanata golf course ruling
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the city of Ottawa's application for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to allow ClubLink to proceed with the development.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 12 cents a litre
Ottawa motorists will find some relief at the gas pumps heading into the first weekend of August, as prices are set to drop by 12 cents by Friday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor Regional Hospital in need of 100 additional nurses
Windsor Regional Hospital officials say there are about 100 nursing positions open at the hospital, however, it has become more difficult to recruit new hires.
-
$170 million investment to repair 4,700 affordable community homes
Repairs for 4,700 affordable community homes in Windsor are underway with help from a $170 million joint investment.
-
Local 'clean growth' companies split $567K in government funding
Innovative companies in Southern Ontario with a focus on environmental impacts are getting a big support from the federal government’s i.d.e.a. Fund, to the tune of $567,700.
Barrie
-
Sudbury man charged in Oro-Medonte fatal collision
Police have laid charges against a 51-year-old Sudbury man for a fatal collision in Oro Medonte in April.
-
Ever After Music Festival ticket holders told event not going forward
In a post to social media, ticket holders for the Ever After Music Festival are told to "plan accordingly" after it says the township will not let the event go forward.
-
Stars hit the ice to raise money for charity
The annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game was back in action Wednesday night at the Sadlon Arena, raising money for local charities.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
-
Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault loses bid for publication ban
A Newfoundland lawyer charged with sexual assault lost his legal bid Thursday to shield his name from publication.
Calgary
-
Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patio
Calgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment Canada
A group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Raymond RCMP respond to serious crash on Hwy. 5
Police in southern Alberta have shut down a highway near the hamlet of Welling on Thursday because of a serious crash.
Winnipeg
-
Ground breaks on Manitoba's first residential school commemoration site
The Assiniboia Residential School Commemoration & Gathering Place is being built on the former site of that school, located at 621 Academy Road near the corner of Centennial Street.
-
More Manitoba children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
The Manitoba government is once again expanding eligibility for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
Vancouver
-
What is hoarding disorder and how do you recognize it? Psychologist on signs, symptoms and how to help
A psychologist estimates millions more Canadians have hoarding disorder than have been diagnosed. Here's his advice on how to recognize it and what to do.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
'It's a powerful machine': Q&A with F-35 fighter jet pilot who got his start in B.C.
A pilot who flies in the world's most advanced fighter jet describes what his job is actually like, comparing it to 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
Edmonton
-
High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHS
Edmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.
-
Arrest made in connection to threat at Edmonton rec centre
A threat closed a southeast Edmonton rec centre Wednesday evening, according to Edmonton Police Service.
-
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.