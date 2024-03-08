Three suspects charged in Bowmanville, Ont. double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

Three suspects are in custody in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead.

Police previously said that they were called to a home on Crombie Street on the afternoon of Feb. 4, 2023, to conduct a wellness check on the occupants.

Officers arrived to find Aram Kamel, 28, and his wife, 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy, suffering from gunshot wounds and they were subsequently pronounced dead.

During a news conference on Friday, Durham Regional Police said that they believe the victims were targeted and there are other suspects involved that “arranged” for the victims to be murdered.

Police also confirmed that Alzubaidy was six months pregnant when she was shot and killed.

