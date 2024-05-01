Crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough leaves motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough early this morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision occurred in the westbound collector lanes of the highway past Port Union Road at around 7 a.m.

According to police, a westbound motorcyclist was observed by witnesses travelling at a high rate of speed before colliding with the rear of a pick-up truck. The motorcyclist was ejected, they said.

The 27-year-old rider from Toronto was transported to hospital without vital signs, OPP said, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver and the passenger in the pick-up were uninjured.

The westbound collector lanes were closed at Whites Road for the police investigation, but have since reopened.

Anyone with further information about the collision is asked to contact the Toronto OPP at 416-235-4981 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.