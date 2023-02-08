New details revealed about death of married couple in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police have confirmed the man and pregnant woman found dead in a Bowmanville home last weekend were married.

It is one of the new details revealed by police on Wednesday in connection with the region’s third homicide of the year. In addition, CTV News Toronto has also obtained photos of the female victim, who had been identified as 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy.

She and her husband, 28-year-old Aram Kamel, who previously went by the name of Aram Al-Kamisi, were discovered suffering from obvious signs of trauma by police on the afternoon of Feb. 4. Police were initially called to the couple’s address for a wellness check.

On Wednesday, police said an autopsy had determined that the couple died of gunshot wounds.

No suspect information has been released.

Durham police Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told CTV News Toronto said no weapons were recovered at the scene.

“Right now, the evidence that the homicide (unit) has collected and been able to go through has led them to believe that is an isolated incident,” Bortoluss said.

She added that homicide investigators are speaking to family members, friends, neighbours and other witnesses to determine a motive.

“The timeline is being worked on through investigators speaking with witnesses and obtaining video surveillance from the area,” Bortoluss said. “From there, hopefully, they can build a timeline on what led up to this.”