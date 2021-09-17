TORONTO -- Three people were seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga Friday evening, Peel police say.

Officers and paramedics responded to a shooting in the area of Airport and Derry roads just after 8 p.m.

Police say they located three victims with serious injuries.

Two of the victims were transported to hospitals, Peel paramedics say. There is no word on the condition of the third victim.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot. No description has been released.

More to come.