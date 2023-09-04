Three people injured after altercation in Toronto's east end

Three people have been injured after an altercation in Toronto’s east end.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Queen and Ontario streets, near Sherbourne Street.

Police say there were reports there was an altercation between a group of people and someone was stabbed with an edged weapon.

Paramedics confirmed that one person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, while another was transported with minor injuries.

A third victim was assessed at the scene.

Few details have been released about the incident, but police say one person is in custody.