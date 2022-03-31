Three people dead after crash in Toronto

Three people are dead, including two pedestrians, after a collision near Toronto’s waterfront Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said the crash occurred at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue in Mimico shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski said a white SUV was travelling east on Lake Shore Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it ran through a red light and hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection before colliding with a parked flatbed truck.

When emergency crews arrived, they found bystanders performing life-saving measures on the driver and the two pedestrians who were without vital signs.

Police and paramedics took over, but all three were later pronounced dead, Seremetkovski said

“We are looking for members of the public that may have been in the area, if they have any dashcam, if they have any video footage, to provide that information to traffic services,” she said.

Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate.