Three people dead after crash in Toronto
Three people are dead, including two pedestrians, after a collision near Toronto’s waterfront Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police said the crash occurred at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue in Mimico shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski said a white SUV was travelling east on Lake Shore Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it ran through a red light and hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection before colliding with a parked flatbed truck.
When emergency crews arrived, they found bystanders performing life-saving measures on the driver and the two pedestrians who were without vital signs.
Police and paramedics took over, but all three were later pronounced dead, Seremetkovski said
“We are looking for members of the public that may have been in the area, if they have any dashcam, if they have any video footage, to provide that information to traffic services,” she said.
Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians leave Chornobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
Russian troops handed control of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and began leaving the heavily contaminated site more than a month after taking it over, authorities said Thursday, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
'Obvious attempt to create chaos,' Charest campaign says of fake donation pledges
Jean Charest's team says it is aware that fake donation pledges were made to the Conservative leadership candidate's campaign, calling the situation 'an obvious attempt to create chaos.'
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
With federal alcohol tax set to increase, MPs advance bills to rein it in
The Conservative Party and the New Democrats are each focusing new private members' bills on the rising cost of beverages – both alcoholic drinks and low-alcohol beer, specifically.
Dyson headphones' April Fools? Company says they're real
Dyson, the company famous for its bagless vacuum cleaners and pricey hair dryers, has revealed its first set of noise-cancelling headphones that come paired with a unique feature, air purifiers.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: despite 6th wave, no new health measures
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man around the age of 60 was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday following a collision with a truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Quebec Liberals vow to vote against controversial language legislation Bill 96
For the first time, Quebec's Liberal Party has vowed to vote against Bill 96, a controversial piece of language legislation.
London
-
Death investigation underway in Huron County
A death investigation has been launched by Huron OPP on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont.
-
Fire on Dundas Street deemed suspicious by police
The London Police Service has deemed a fire late Wednesday evening to be suspicious in nature.
-
Wind causes damage at Port Stanley golf course
Batten down the hatches, it's going to be a windy day Thursday.
Kitchener
-
'I had to save my daughters': Ukrainian woman flees to Kitchener
A Ukrainian woman recounts her harrowing journey from eastern-central Ukraine to Romania and ultimately Kitchener.
-
Kitchener killer to be released from prison
A man responsible for the deaths of four people is being released from prison. Kevin Koehler, 57 of Kitchener, has been granted a conditional release after serving two-thirds of his 12-year sentence.
-
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency
Part one of CTV Kitchener's exclusive series on cryptocurrency and local women making their mark in the space
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma University marks International Transgender Day of Visibility
Algoma University held its first official flag-raising event Thursday for the annual day that marks transgender awareness.
-
After 19 snow days, Timmins high school students pivot to virtual learning
A large number of snow days in the Timmins area – 19 – is prompting school boards to offer an online alternative.
-
Special Olympian in Sudbury was to compete at cancelled World Games in Russia
Earlier this month, Special Olympics Canada thought it was best to back out of the World Games that were to be held in Russia. More than 200 athletes were set to compete but will no longer be going due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater viral signal reaches new high
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady, but wastewater readings have reached new highs as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
-
Gatineau minor hockey player speaks out about racist incidents
A Gatineau, Que. minor hockey player is speaking out about several incidents of racism and discrimination on the ice.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Windsor
-
Body of missing man found on Riverside Drive
Windsor police have confirmed the body of a missing man was discovered near the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Another set of keys handed over by Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex celebrated the latest dedication of another Ford City home Thursday while preparing for more construction just several blocks away.
-
Amherstburg thrust into digital age
It is considered the fastest technology on the planet and fibre optics is now in the Town of Amherstburg thanks to a partnership with Bell, the parent company of CTV Windsor.
Barrie
-
Gas and dash thefts on the rise as prices at the pumps surge
The rising prices at the pumps have led to increased gas thefts.
-
Warming centres close in Barrie with hopes of opening earlier next winter
On Thursday, after 10 weeks open, the city's two warming centres closed their doors.
-
Flag manufacturers report 'astronomical' spike in sales
Two of the largest flag manufacturers in the country are extremely busy during what is typically a slow time of year.
Atlantic
-
'I don’t feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. woman killed in mass shooting angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings being held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
-
Halifax and Moncton prepare joint bid to host World Junior Hockey Championship
CTV News has learned Halifax and Moncton are preparing a joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, after the International Ice Hockey Federation pulled the event from Russia in February.
-
'The same patient waited 27 hours': Paramedics share what offload delays are doing to care in the field
New Brunswick’s Health Minister says Horizon and Vitalite Health Networks, Medavie Health Services and the Department of Health met Thursday to discuss the situation with ambulance offload delays.
Calgary
-
'There will be reckoning': Officers warned about defying 'thin blue line' orders
There has been mixed reaction following the Calgary Police Commission’s order for on-duty police officers to stop wearing the 'thin blue line' patches.
-
Hate crimes team investigating 'racially-motivated' graffiti discovered on 17 Avenue Wednesday
Calgary Police's Hate Crime Team are investigating graffiti discovered along 17 Avenue S.W.
-
First-degree murder charges laid against Calgary man
Calgary police say first-degree murder charges have been laid against a 30-year-old man in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man inside a southeast home.
Winnipeg
-
Three-year-old dead after being hit by pickup truck on Manitoba farm
A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck at a farm.
-
Human remains found in RM of Woodlands: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands.
-
AMC Grand Chief set to face non-confidence vote
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas is set to face a vote of non-confidence from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health officials sharing details on possible 2nd booster shots next week
The B.C. government will be addressing plans for providing second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to certain populations next week.
-
Homicide team called to suspicious death in Port Coquitlam
Homicide investigators have been called to Port Coquitlam to look into what they're calling a "suspicious death."
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 2 death, increase in hospitalizations
The B.C. government reported two deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, and another small increase in the number of test-positive patients in hospital.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets
A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Danielle Smith to announce return to politics Friday
Former Wildrose leader and Calgary journalist Danielle Smith is re-entering provincial politics.