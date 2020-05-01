TORONTO -- Three people have been charged after a gun went off during a home invasion in Markham, Ont. Thursday night.

According to investigators, three suspects armed with handguns forced their way into a home, located near 16th Avenue and Donald Cousens Parkway through the back door shortly after midnight.

There was an altercation with two of the occupants of the home, police said, and one person was struck with a handgun.

“During the altercation, the gun was discharged, but no one was struck by the bullet,” police said in a news release issued on Friday. “The suspects searched the home, then fled in a vehicle.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found six adult victims, one of who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police located a vehicle near 16th Avenue and Carns Drive that matched a description of the car used by the suspects. Officers took three men into custody in connection with the home invasion.

Mississauga residents Rayan Abdu, 23, and Liban Muhumed, 21, as well as 22-year-old Yaphet Fassil, of Newmarket, have each been charged with numerous offences, including robbery with a firearm and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.