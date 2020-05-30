TORONTO -- Thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Toronto Saturday are demanding answers in the death of a 29-year-old woman who fell from her apartment balcony while police were present.

Relatives of Regis Korchinski-Paquet have said she was in the midst of a mental health crisis and that they called police on Wednesday to the apartment building near Bloor Street and High Park Avenue in order to get her help.

There is not a lot of information about what happened next but at some point Korchinski-Paquet asked to go to the washroom inside her apartment and was followed in by several officers, according to her mother and brother.

She then fell to her death some time later. The provincial Special Investigations Unit is now probing what occurred after police arrived at the apartment.

In a series of messages posted to Twitter on Saturday, the group "Not Another Black Life," which organized the rally, said that it is holding the event “for Regis” and “for every known and unknown black and indigenous life lost to police brutality and white supremacy.”

Demonstrators are carrying signs and chanting “justice for Regis,” “black lives matter,” and “no racist police.” The protest, which began at Christie Pitts Park, is expected to culminate in front of Queen’s Park.

According to police, at least 3,500 people are participating in the protest.

Police Chief Mark Saunders was also seen in the vicinity of the rally on Saturday and told CP24 that police just want to ensure it is as “peaceful of a protest as possible.”

"I just want to make sure that everything's okay," Saunders said. "When we look around and see the things that are happening, ideally you'd hope that there's an opportunity that people take the time to hear everything and based their actions on the truth and then figure out where collectively as a city, we can move forward."

The family of Korchinski-Paquet asked those attending the rally to remain peaceful and safe.

“The family is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community and to the organizers of today’s event for bringing attention to this very serious matter,” the statement reads. “The family asks that anyone attending today’s event observe social distancing by-laws to ensure those attending are safe and remain peaceful in honour of Regis.”

-- With files from Chris Herhalt