Thousands of Toronto residents sign petition to reverse Ontario's UP Express changes
Thousands of people have already signed a petition to reverse changes made to the UP Express that would limit stops to two transit stations in Toronto.
The petition was created on Monday after the Ontario government announced changes to GO Transit and UP Express (UPX) service.
As part of the announcement, the government said that every second train on the express route will be non-stop between Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The UP Express runs every 15 minutes, which means that under the new service changes, residents at Weston and Bloor stations will only be able to access the line every 30 minutes.
The government has said the change will be offset by an increase of trains on the Kitchener GO line, which also stops at those two stations. Service will increase to 30-minute frequency along the line in midday and evenings between Bramalea GO and Union Stations, and some weekend trips will be increased to 10 cars.
Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria told reporters the UP Express was always meant to be a connection between Union Station and Pearson airport.
"We're seeing an increase in demand for people wanting to to get to the airport," he said at Queen's Park.
"But I want to assure everybody that Kitchener line expansion will ensure commuters have those options to travel to Union through those stops every 30 mins"
A petition posted to change.org on April 15 argues the new service impacts accessibility to downtown Toronto and will exacerbate “existing issues of overcrowding” while reducing convenience, something the organizer said “drew many of us to our neighbourhoods in the first place.”
“The changes to the UP Express schedule jeopardize the very essence of efficient and accessible public transportation for residents of underserved communities like Weston,” the petition says.
“For many of us, the UP Express is not just a mode of travel but a lifeline—a means to reach downtown Toronto swiftly and reliably.”
Concerns include overcrowding during rush hours along the Bloor subway line. It takes about 15 minutes to travel between Weston Station in the city’s west end and Union Station in downtown Toronto on the UP Express—the petition notes it takes about 1.5 hours on the TTC.
City Councillor for Davenport, Alejandra Bravo, said on social media that one in four airport workers rely on public transportation to get to their place of employment.
“After UPX fare increases for airport workers earlier this year, this change to the UPX schedule for airport workers in Davenport Toronto will make it even harder to get to work,” she said.
“These changes will also impact people in our community getting to and from downtown and Weston. Even with improved GO Service, poor schedule coordination and delays may leave people waiting.”
A spokesperson for Metrolinx said that commuters at Weston and Bloor will still experience roughly 15-minute service between the UP Express and GO, with about four trains running per hour.
Expanding the number of trains along the Kitchener Line will also allow more people to utilize the province's One Fare program, which allows for free transfers between the TTC and GO Transit lines, making it a more affordable option for some people.
Metrolinx said that overcrowding on UP Express platforms was also a factor.
The service changes announced by the province are set to go into effect on April 28.
