Thornhill massage therapist charged with sexual assaults

A 51-year-old massage therapist has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults in Thornhill.

York Regional Police said on March 10 a victim reported that they were assaulted during a session with a registered massage therapist at a rehab and massage therapy clinic on Promenade Circle.

Police said a second victim came forward during the investigation and reported a sexual assault that occurred at the same clinic on March 5.

Officers determined that both incidents involved the same suspect.

On Friday, police said Toronto resident Yu Liu was arrested on March 14 and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

“York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police,” investigators said in a press release.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.